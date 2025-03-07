'Cringe': Fans on leaked clips of cancelled Powerpuff Girls live-action show

Footage from the cancelled live-action series starring the popular characters of cartoon show ‘Powerpuff Girls’ as adults leaked and was made into a trailer, sparking reactions from social media users who said they now realise why the show never aired. Using YouTube video from the cancelled series, a trailer has been produced for the series and fans have reacted all over social media. (Instagram @chloebennet)

The show was based on the beloved cartoon, with the lead characters being played by Yana Perrault, Dove Cameron, and Chloe Bennet. The series, created by writers Diablo Cody and Heather Regnier, was intended to follow the three super-sisters—now adults—who reunite to battle crime in their hometown of Townsville. A pilot was filmed in 2021, featuring Chloe Bennet as Blossom, Yana Perrault as Buttercup, Dove Cameron as Bubbles and Donald Faison as Professor Utonium.

The compiled leaked footage being run as teaser/trailer shows what the programme would have been like.

The clips used in the compilation were real, sources cited by The CW confirmed.

What fans said on leaked Powerpuff Girls footage

Some fans claim that after watching the teaser, they now understand why the show was never aired. Some social media users sarcastically said they were relieved that the series was cancelled, calling it "cringe" and “insultingly bad.”

Some fans, however, said that the programme could have been a beacon of hope during gloomy times amid the plethora of dark and negative content.

The trailer goes on to show that, after accidentally killing a human named Mojo and leaving Townsville, the three return years later to visit their father, Professor Utonium (Donald Faison), in the caravan.

There, they encounter Jojo, Mojo's now-adult son, who has brainwashed everyone and is seeking retribution. Jojo is now the mayor of Townsville. The trailer includes a lot of "edgy" humor, such as Bubbles' joke about juggalos and Buttercup's suggestion that Jojo has a "hate-boner" for Blossom.

One social media user wrote, “The Powerpuff girls CW live action show is so insultingly bad that it's brilliant. This could've been The Room of TV shows.”

“Who in their right mind thought this was a good idea? We really dodged a bullet with this Powerpuff Girl live-action reboot. #ThisCantBeReal,” another user wrote.