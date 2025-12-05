President Vladimir Putin in India: All about grandeur of suite where Russian leader will stay

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s much-anticipated state visit to India got underway on Thursday, December 4. While the visit will have major ramifications for India-Russia relations, especially in a time of global flux, it will also allow the Russian leader to experience Indian hospitality. Russian President Vladimir Putin.(Reuters)

According to DNA India, Putin will stay, during his two days in the country, at the luxurious Chanakya Suite at the ITC Maurya Hotel in the national capital. Named after the great minister and political thinker of the Mauryan empire, this Presidential-level suite is steeped in opulence.

The suite spans a massive area – 4,600 square feet. Within it, the suite contains the master bedroom, a steam room and sauna, a gym, its own reception, living room, a dining room with a capacity to seat 12 guests, a dedicated study, office space, and even a guest room, NDTV reported.

Not surprisingly, this suite’s nightly tariff comes to around ₹8-10 lakh, according to DNA.

The walls are panelled with silk and decorated with renowned artist Tyeb Mehta’s artworks. The wooden floors add to the luxurious feel of the suite, and the illustrations inspired by the Arthashastra, the famous treatise authored by Chanakya on statecraft, invoke the cultural heritage of ancient India.

Even the crockery is of the highest quality, belonging to the Villeroy & Boch variety; and Cristal De Paris’ glassware accompanies it.

While President Putin seeks to tackle issues of international diplomacy and trade, he would certainly not have any lack of comfort in his private time.

President Vladimir Putin’s itinerary

President Putin landed in Delhi on Thursday evening. He is here for the 23rd India-Russia Bilateral Summit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a private dinner for the visiting dignitary at his official residence – 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

A busy day followed for the Russian head of state on Friday, December 5. In the morning, President Putin was received at Rashtrapati Bhavan by a ceremonial Guard of Honour and welcomed by the President of India. He will then headed to Rajghat to pay his respects to Mahatma Gandhi.

More serious business began at 11 am when PM Modi and President Putin sat together with their respective delegations at Hyderabad House for the official bilateral summit. The meeting was to be followed by the signing of several key agreements between the two countries.

At 4 in the evening, the two leaders will address the India–Russia Business Forum at Bharat Mandapam and hold meetings with business leaders. In the evening, at 7 PM, President Draupadi Murmu will host a state banquet for the Russian President.

President Putin will head back to Russia late on December 5.

