Prince Harry boards plane for London, but will he meet King Charles? What we know ahead of charity event

Amid reconciliation rumors, Prince Harry was pictured at Los Angeles International Airport ahead of his London visit. He was seen walking through LAX carrying a bag, as reported by Newsweek. Will Prince Harry meet King Charles in the UK? What we know as Duke attends charity event in London (AP/PTI, James Manning/Pool via REUTERS)

Harry will back in the UK this week, and many are wondering if he will meet his father, King Charles. If it happens, it would be their first meeting in nearly 20 months, according to a Reuters report.

Harry will in London for the WellChild Awards, a charity event he has supported for years. It also happens to fall on the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death.

Will Prince Harry meet King Charles in the UK?

His visit has sparked speculation about whether he and King Charles might take this chance to reconnect.

"There is talk, growing talk, that he might well meet up with his father," said Simon Perry, a royal correspondent for People magazine.

"I think with any time Prince Harry comes close or relatively close to his father, and they can be in the same country, there's going to be talk that they might well get together."

Neither Buckingham Palace nor Harry’s team has commented. The palace typically doesn’t speak on family matters, and Harry’s spokesperson also declined to say anything.

Harry last saw the King in February 2024

Harry last saw the King in February 2024, after it was announced Charles was receiving cancer treatment. Since stepping away from royal duties in 2020 and moving to California with his wife Meghan, Harry has been distant from the royal family. The couple have criticized the institution in several interviews, a documentary, and Harry’s book, Spare, where he had sharp words for both his father and brother, Prince William.

Harry said he still wanted to mend things with his family

In May, after losing a legal battle over his UK security arrangements, Harry said he still wanted to mend things with his family.

"Of course some members my family will never forgive me for writing a book. Of course they will never forgive me for lots of things. But you know ... I would love reconciliation with my family ... there's no point in continuing to fight anymore. And life is precious," he said.

"I don't know how much longer my father has. He won't speak to me because of this security stuff, but it would be nice to reconcile."

In July, representatives for both Harry and the King were seen meeting in London, which some papers said might be a step toward improving their relationship.

"I think it's important for the image of the monarchy that the king and his younger son are seen to be on speaking terms," said historian and author Anthony Seldon. “I also think it's very important for both of them ... the king is the king, but he's also a human being and a loving father.”