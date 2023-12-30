Prince Harry-Meghan told: ‘You need King Charles more than he needs you’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been reportedly told that they “need King Charles more than he needs them” after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex turned down an invitation to Sandringham by the royal family. The couple stepped down as working royals in 2020 but have continued to drift further from the royal family as they made several claims about them, including in a Netflix documentary. In his memoir too, Prince Harry made claims against the royal family after this royal author Omid Scobie released his second bombshell book Endgame which made more allegations against the monarchy. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are seen. (AP)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have remained silent on any possible involvement in Omid Scobie's book. King Charles also did not mention his son and Meghan Markle in his Christmas message but instead chose to pay tribute to the “selfless army” of volunteers serving communities across the country describing them as the “essential backbone of our society”.

King Charles said that Christmas should be “a chance for family and friends to come together across generations”. Royal author Ingrid Seward said that she believes the rift "will sadly continue" into next year as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a lot of projects in the pipeline.

“Harry's been very clear that he doesn't want to come to the UK unless he has the kind of protection he expects. Most of his court cases are ongoing, but in particular with the Home Office, he's really put his foot down on this,” Ingrid Seward said.

The royal author also claimed, "Obviously King Charles wants to see his son and his grandchildren, and last summer he apparently invited them to Balmoral, which they turned down. Meghan and Harry need the King and his blessing far more than the King needs them, sadly, so I feel we will be seeing them. We'll certainly be seeing Harry, because he's got to reappear for some court cases."