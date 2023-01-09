'Pa was never made for that': Prince Harry on King Charles and single parenthood

King Charles III was never “quite ready for parenthood”, Prince Harry claimed, as he said he will “always love” his father despite the strain in their relationship. Ahead of the official release of his memoir ‘Spare’, Prince Harry appeared in an interview with ITV saying that he had “a lot of compassion” for his “Pa”, and that “I would like to get my father back”.

Read more: These were Prince Harry's final words to Queen Elizabeth before she died

He also said that he would like to reconcile with his brother Prince William as well. When asked whether he thinks King Charles and Prince William will read his book, Prince Harry said, “I really hope they do”.

“He had always given an air of not being quite ready for parenthood: the responsibilities, the patience, the time. Even he, though a proud man, would have admitted as much. But single parenthood? Pa was never made for that. To be fair, he tried," he added.

Read more: On Princess Diana, William and Meghan: Bombshells from Prince Harry's interview

On his relationship with King Charles and Prince William, Harry said, “Of course, he’s my father. I will always love him … I love my father. I love my brother. I love my family. I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back.”

Calling the recent six-part Netflix documentary series titled ‘Harry & Meghan’ and his memoir “necessary”, Prince Harry said, “They were essential for historical fact and significance. I don’t want my kids or other people of that age growing up thinking, ‘Oh wow, this is what happened.’ Like, ‘No, that’s not what happened. This is what happened.’"

Read more: King Charles' wife Camilla was a 'villain', 'dangerous' because…: Prince Harry

“And there’s a lot of relief now that both these projects have been completed, and now we can focus on looking forward and I’m excited about that. So, no I’m not stuck in the past and I will never be stuck in the past," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON