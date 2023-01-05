Prince William, Prince Harry asked Charles not to marry Camilla, latter claims

As Prince Harry's memoir ‘Spare’ leaked in Spain following a major mistake, parts of it were shared by UK media. The memoir focusses on Prince Harry's childhood, Princess Diana's death, the royal family, Prince Harry stepping down from his royal duties and his life in the United States.

As the memoir promised to be a raw and unflinching look at the life of Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex talked about his father's second marriage to Camilla following an extramarital affair while Charles was still married to Princess Diana.

Princess Diana, Prince Harry and Prince William's mother and the first wife of King Charles III, died in a car accident in 1997, a year after her divorce to Charles.

Prince Harry wrote in the memoir that both him and his brother Prince William had asked their father King Charles not to marry Camilla following the tragic death of their mother.

Speaking about when his father married Camilla, Prince Harry writes as per Sky News, "That's why when the question came, Willy and I promised our father that we would welcome Camilla to the family. The only thing we asked for in return was that he didn't marry her. 'You don't need to get married again,' we asked him."

King Charles was married to his first wife, Princess Diana, for 15 years before the couple separated. King Charles married Camilla- Queen Consort now- in April 2005.

