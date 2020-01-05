Pro-Iran faction urges Iraqi troops ‘get away’ from US forces in bases
The vehemently anti-American group's statement came after mortars and rockets hit near the US embassy and a base where US troops are stationed on Saturday.
Kataeb Hezbollah, a hardline pro-Iran faction in Iraq’s Hashed al-Shaabi military network, urged Iraqi troops on Saturday to move away from US forces at military bases.
“We ask security forces in the country to get at least 1,000 meters away from US bases starting on Sunday at 5:00pm (1400 GMT),” said the group.
