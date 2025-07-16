Search
Province leader asks Canada government to designate Bishnoi gang as terrorist group

ByAnirudh Bhattacharyya
Published on: Jul 16, 2025 05:52 AM IST

The leader of Canadian province of Alberta has joined her British Columbia (BC) counterpart in calling upon the federal government to designate the Lawrence Bishnoi gang as a terrorist group.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith wants the Canada government to designate the Lawrence Bishnoi gang as a terrorist group.(HT_PRINT)

In a statement issued on Monday, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and the province’s Minister for Public Safety and Emergency Services Mike Ellis said, “The Lawrence Bishnoi Gang is a transnational criminal network responsible for violence, extortion, drug trafficking and targeted killings, including here in Canada. Its reach is global, and its intent is criminal and violent.”

They added that the formal designation of the Bishnoi gang as a terrorist organisation “will unlock critical powers, allowing provincial and municipal-level law enforcement agencies to access the necessary tools and resources needed to effectively disrupt operations and protect our people”.

BC Premier David Eby had made a similar request to Ottawa in June.

The Bishnoi gang has been linked to extortion attempts in Ontario, BC and Alberta.

