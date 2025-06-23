Putin was asked why is he not helping Iran. His reply

Amid the escalating tensions in the Middle East, Russian President Vladimir Putin has clarified Moscow's role in joining the Iran-Israel conflict, following the US entry with surprise air strikes against Iranian nuclear sites. Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting.(REUTERS file)

Putin, a long-time ally of Iran, called out those who questioned Moscow's commitment to its allies, terming them "provocateurs", TASS news agency reported.

The Russian President said that Russia has a nuanced relationship with its allies in the Middle East.

"I would like to draw your attention to the fact that almost two million people from the former Soviet Union and the Russian Federation reside in Israel. It is almost a Russian-speaking country today. And, undoubtedly, we always take this into account in Russia’s contemporary history," Putin said while speaking at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

He further said that 15 per cent of Russia’s population follows Islam and Moscow is an observer in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

Russia has maintained a delicate balancing act in the Middle East for decades. Moscow enjoys warm relations with Israel even as it developed strong economic and military ties with Iran.

Putin has also emphasised that Russia has a trusting relationship with Iran and helped build its first nuclear power plant in Bushehr.

Russia condemns US strikes

Following US' Sunday strikes on Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan nuclear sites in Iran, Russia condemned the bombings, calling them "irresponsible" and a "gross violation of international law".

"It is already clear that a dangerous escalation has begun, fraught with further undermining of regional and global security," the Russian foreign ministry said.

Last week, Putin had offered to help mediate an end to the Israel-Iran conflict. He said that Moscow could help negotiate a settlement that could allow Tehran to pursue a peaceful atomic program while assuaging Israeli security concerns.

Meanwhile, Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has vowed punishment for Israel day after the US struck three nuclear facilities in Iran.

Taking to X, the official handle of the Iranian leader vowed to intensify attacks against Tel Aviv, but made no mention of the US attacks.

"The punishment continues. The Zionist enemy has made a grave mistake, committed a major crime; it must be punished—and it is being punished. It is being punished right now," Khamenei said in the post.