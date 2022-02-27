Putin will ‘let his men die’; Russia preparing for medical emergency: Reports
Russian President Vladimir Putin will let his men die as Russia is prepared to lose up to 50,000 troops in the war against Ukraine, reports said, indicating that the tension will only escalate. Based on some leaked documents, reports claimed that Russia is preparing for a medical emergency for which doctors have to be drafted from across the country.
ITV journalist Emma Burrows tweeted the document signed by the deputy health minister on February 25.
Russia planning for medical emergency
The document, as translated by Emma Burrows, asks medical organisations to be ready to be “promptly involved in activities aimed at saving lives and preserving the health of people in Russia”. The document also listed the specialisation that the government is looking for: trauma, heart, maxillofacial and paediatric surgeons, anaesthetists, radiologists, nurses (including for operating rooms) and infectious disease specialists.
Mirror quoted intelligence chiefs who claimed that Russia is prepared to lose up to 50,000 troops as winning this battle is the most important to Putin and he is not concerned by the death toll. Weapons expert Hamish de Bretton-Gordon said to Mirror, “If Russia gets bogged down I wouldn’t be at all surprised if they used chemical weapons.”
A Ukraine military official told ITV that the letter shows that Russa did not expect such a level of resistance. According to the Ukrainian military, they have killed over 3,000 Russian soldiers and captured 200.
Ground situation in Ukraine
On Saturday, Russia ordered to broaden the attack from all directions as Ukraine is not surrendering. On Sunday, Russian troops entered Ukraine’s second-largest city Kharkiv and street fighting broke out. Russian forces blew up a gas pipeline in Kharkiv, following which the government warned people to protest themselves from the smoke by covering their windows with damp cloths.
Blasting US President Joe Biden, former president Donald Trump on Saturday said he was praying for Ukrainians whose land has been invaded by Russia. "I stand as the only president of the 21st century on whose watch Russia did not invade another country," Trump said at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida, hinting that he may run for president in 2024.
Ukraine's fierce defiance amid battle for Kiev against Russia: 10 updates
In another big punitive measure against Moscow, the US, the EU and the UK blocked Russian banks from the SWIFT global financial messaging system.
Who is St Javelin? Why is she going viral amid Russia-Ukraine war?
Amid the ongoing war of Russia and Ukraine, a photo of a saint holding a Javelin, an anti-tank missile launcher, in her arms, is doing the rounds on social media. Hailed as St Javelin, the photo has become a symbol of Ukraine's resistance in the ongoing war, and most of the credit goes to this Javelin.
UN warning on escalating refugee crisis: ‘Humanitarian needs multiplying…'
“There are no winners in war, but countless lives will be torn apart,” Filippo Grandi, head of the UN refugee agency UNHCR said in a statement on Russia offensive on Thursday.
'Who will feed our cats?': Ukraine's cat cafe still open; owners refuse to leave
CNN's Erin Burnett who found that the cat cafe was the only place where she could get food saw a family fleeing Russian invasion inside the cafe. “They were smiling because they saw the cat wheel. You can not look at that and not smile and today any human being of this country needs the gift of a smile,” she said.