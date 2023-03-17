Putin, Xi to sign declaration on 'new era' ties: Kremlin
AFP |
Mar 17, 2023 07:58 PM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader President Xi Jinping will sign an agreement ushering in a "new era" of ties during talks in Moscow next week, a Kremlin official said Friday.
"The leaders will sign... a joint statement on strengthening comprehensive partnership and strategic relations entering a new era," Kremlin foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov said in comments carried by Russian news agencies.
