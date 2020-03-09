e-paper
Home / World News / Qatar bars arrivals from 14 countries, including India, as coronavirus cases spike

Qatar bars arrivals from 14 countries, including India, as coronavirus cases spike

Qatar reported three more cases of coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total there to 15.

world Updated: Mar 09, 2020 11:43 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tourists wearing protective masks walk in a street following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease, in New Delhi, on Monday.
Tourists wearing protective masks walk in a street following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease, in New Delhi, on Monday. (Reuters Photo)
         

Qatar has temporarily barred travellers from 14 countries from March 9 as a precaution against the rapidly spreading coronavirus, the government announced on Sunday.

“In addition to Qatar Airways announcement regarding flights to and from Italy, entry to the State of Qatar is temporarily suspended for all those intending to travel from certain countries, as of 9 March 2020. This decision comes as a preventive measure due to the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19) worldwide,” a statement from Qatar government said on Monday.

Coronavirus outbreak: Track Live Updates

The State of Qatar urges all citizens and residents to avoid all but essential travel at this time, the statement further said.

The ban covers China, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria and Thailand.

“These precautionary measures may be subject to further updates based on the latest guidance of the national health authorities and international organisations on the spread of Coronavirus, in order to ensure the safety of all residents of the State of Qatar,” said the government statement.

Qatar Airways had already suspended flights to and from Italy.

Qatar reported three more cases of the virus on Sunday, bringing the total there to 15.

More than 40 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in India. the latest confirmed case is that of a three-year-old boy from Ernakulam in Kerala. The boy had returned from Italy with its parents on the morning of March 7, officials said.

On Sunday, the state government had confirmed 5 new cases of COVID-19 in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district.

Earlier, Centre had suspended visas and e-visas granted on or before March 3 to people travelling from Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan, effective immediately, after a surge in cases of Covid-19 in these countries.

The deadly coronavirus has caused deaths of over 3300 people globally.

