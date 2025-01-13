Menu Explore
Qatar presents final ceasefire draft to Israel and Hamas amid Gaza conflict

Reuters |
Jan 13, 2025 02:55 PM IST

Qatar has provided a final ceasefire and hostage release draft to Israel and Hamas to end the Gaza war

Mediator Qatar has handed Israel and Hamas a "final" draft of a ceasefire and hostage release agreement designed to end the war in Gaza, an official briefed on the negotiations told Reuters on Monday.

According to an official briefed on the discussions, mediator Qatar has sent Israel and Hamas the "final" text of a ceasefire and hostage-release agreement intended to end the war in Gaza.(REUTERS//Dawoud Abu Alkas)
According to an official briefed on the discussions, mediator Qatar has sent Israel and Hamas the "final" text of a ceasefire and hostage-release agreement intended to end the war in Gaza.(REUTERS//Dawoud Abu Alkas)

A breakthrough was reached in Doha after midnight following talks between Israel's spy chiefs, President-elect Trump's Middle East envoy and Qatar’s prime minister, the official said.

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke on Sunday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the White House said. U.S. officials are racing to reach a Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal before Biden leaves office on Jan. 20.

Also read: President Biden and Israeli PM Netanyahu discuss ceasefire, hostage deal: Report

Biden and Netanyahu discussed efforts underway to reach a deal to halt the fighting in the Palestinian enclave and free the remaining hostages there, the White House said in a statement after the two leaders spoke by telephone.

Biden "stressed the immediate need for a ceasefire in Gaza and return of the hostages with a surge in humanitarian aid enabled by a stoppage in the fighting under the deal," it said.

Israel launched its assault in Gaza after Hamas fighters stormed across its borders in October 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking more than 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Also read: Jamie Lee Curtis under fire for comparing LA wildfires to Gaza crisis: 'Completely atrocious'

Since then, more than 46,000 people have been killed in Gaza, according to Palestinian health officials, with much of the enclave laid to waste and gripped by a humanitarian crisis, and most of its population displaced.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
