Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rajender Meghwar from Sindh becomes Pakistan's first Hindu police officer | 5 things to know about him

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Dec 09, 2024 06:44 PM IST

In his first assignment, Meghwar has been posted as an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Faisalabad.

Rajender Meghwar, a young man from Pakistan's minority Hindu community, has created history by becoming the first Hindu officer in the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), as per a report in Pakistan Today.

Rajender Meghwar (Image courtesy: Pakistan Today)
Rajender Meghwar (Image courtesy: Pakistan Today)

“Being in the police allows us to directly address the problems of the people, which we cannot do in other departments,” he told the website.

Also Read: Pakistan's civil and military leadership vows to safeguard minorities rights and religious freedoms

Pakistan, an Islamic Republic, is the world's fifth most populous country. According to the 2023 census, Hindus are its largest minority group at 2% of the total population of over 240 million (24 crore).

Who is Rajender Meghwar, Pakistan's first Hindu police officer?

(1.) In his first assignment, Meghwar has been posted as an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in the Gulbarg area of Faisalabad, one of the largest cities in Pakistan.

Also Read: Pakistan's defence minister addresses ‘minority safety’ issue, calls it a ‘global embarrassment’

(2.) He hails from Badin, a rural and economically challenged region in the Sindh province.

(3.) Meghwar cracked the competitive Civil Services Examination (CSE) to join the police force.

(4.) He feels that working in the force would enable him to make a “significant impact” on the Hindu community and fellow minorities, and doing this was “impossible” in the other sectors of the government.

Also Read: Pak Hindu lawmaker wants religious minorities to be termed as 'non-Muslims'

(5.) This is also the first appointment of a Hindu in such a prominent position in Faisalabad since the establishment of the Punjab Police, the principal law enforcement agency of the Punjab state.

In related news, Roopmati, also from the minority community, too, has passed the civil services exam. She aspires to work in the foreign ministry and wants to project a “positive image” of Pakistan .

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, along with US Election Results Live and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On