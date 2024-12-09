Rajender Meghwar from Sindh becomes Pakistan's first Hindu police officer | 5 things to know about him

Rajender Meghwar, a young man from Pakistan's minority Hindu community, has created history by becoming the first Hindu officer in the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), as per a report in Pakistan Today. Rajender Meghwar (Image courtesy: Pakistan Today)

“Being in the police allows us to directly address the problems of the people, which we cannot do in other departments,” he told the website.

Pakistan, an Islamic Republic, is the world's fifth most populous country. According to the 2023 census, Hindus are its largest minority group at 2% of the total population of over 240 million (24 crore).

Who is Rajender Meghwar, Pakistan's first Hindu police officer?

(1.) In his first assignment, Meghwar has been posted as an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in the Gulbarg area of Faisalabad, one of the largest cities in Pakistan.

(2.) He hails from Badin, a rural and economically challenged region in the Sindh province.

(3.) Meghwar cracked the competitive Civil Services Examination (CSE) to join the police force.

(4.) He feels that working in the force would enable him to make a “significant impact” on the Hindu community and fellow minorities, and doing this was “impossible” in the other sectors of the government.

(5.) This is also the first appointment of a Hindu in such a prominent position in Faisalabad since the establishment of the Punjab Police, the principal law enforcement agency of the Punjab state.

In related news, Roopmati, also from the minority community, too, has passed the civil services exam. She aspires to work in the foreign ministry and wants to project a “positive image” of Pakistan .