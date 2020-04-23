Ramadan in the age of Covid-19: From virtual Iftars to live streaming mosque services

world

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 17:32 IST

With the holy month of Ramadan around the corner, Muslims all across the globe are all set to observe the month-long fasting. This year, the holiest month in the Islamic tradition falls at the time when the world is plagued by the coronavirus epidemic.

The outbreak has brought some of the biggest economies to a grinding halt and shut down more than half of the planet. In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s Ramadan will be “very different” in many ways, here’s taking a look.

Deserted mosques, prayers at home

Ramadan is likely to begin in India from April 25, depending on the sighting of the new moon or the crescent. In the view of the coronavirus pandemic, Islamic committees and leaders across the globe have urged the community to offer their prayers at home and avoid congregating or venturing out of their homes.

The Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem and holy sites like Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia will remain closed this Ramadan. Saudi Arabia has allowed holding of Taraweeh (night) prayers at the two holy mosques without public attendance.

Mosques will remain closed and I request people to offer prayers at their homes. I would like to appeal everyone to follow lockdown & maintain social distancing: Syed Mohammad Ahmad Kazmi, Muslim Cleric in Dehradun, Uttarakhand #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/aPJGuV0gnO — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2020

Virtual Iftars

With people locked inside their houses during the coronavirus outbreak, get-togethers and evening Iftar parties will take on a virtual avatar.

In its guidelines, the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) has advised people of the community to host and attend virtual iftars and tune in to their local mosque’s live streamed services, news agency PTI reported.

Digital Ramadan

Many mosques across the UK have been ramping up their online presence, already offering daily sermons or prayers sessions, with Imams working to continue to engage with their communities and help keep up morale during these trying times, PTI reported.

“The message for this Ramzan is clear: fast and pray at home and share Ramzan digitally. This is the way to help save lives,” said MCB Secretary General Harun Khan.

‘Very different Ramadan’

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in his Ramadan message to the global Muslim community on Wednesday said the Islamic tradition of hospitality and generosity is a “remarkable lesson” at a time when people in conflict zones and vulnerable populations face dire consequences.

“This will, of course, be a very different Ramzan. Many community activities will naturally be affected by measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic,” Guterres said.

During Ramadan, the month-long fasting or Sawm (one of the five pillars of Islam) is observed by Muslims across the world to inculcate a sense of self-restraint and patience. Ramadan is a period of devotion, forgiveness, repentance and self-reflection.

The day starts with partaking a meal at the crack of dawn (Suhoor or Sehri) and ends by breaking the fast after sunset (Iftar) and saying the evening prayer (Magrib).

The month-long phase of fasting culminates into the day of feasting after the moon is sighted and Eid is celebrated to round off the holy month of Ramadan.