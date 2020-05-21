e-paper
Recession-hit Japan's exports, imports fall due to Covid-19 crisis

Recession-hit Japan’s exports, imports fall due to Covid-19 crisis

The drop in exports was the worst since the 2008 financial crisis, as export-dependent Japan struggles to juggle the health risks of Covid-19 with the dire need to keep the economy going.

May 21, 2020
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Tokyo
By sector, exports of vehicles, machinery, chemicals and textiles fell most sharply.
Recession-hit Japan’s exports plunged nearly 22% in April while imports fell 7%, the country’s worst drop in more than a decade as the coronavirus pandemic slammed global demand.

For April, exports totaled 5.2 trillion yen ($48 billion), down from nearly 6.7 trillion yen the same month in 2019. Imports dropped to 6.1 trillion yen ($57 billion) from 6.6 trillion yen, the Finance Ministry reported Thursday.

Like many other nations, Japan has asked people to work from home and maintain social distance to stop the virus from spreading. The government initiative was eased this month in regions with few or no new infections, though it remains in place for Tokyo and some other areas.

By sector, exports of vehicles, machinery, chemicals and textiles fell most sharply.

Imports edged down in iron and steel products, foods such as fish and cereal, and computer parts.

Japan is in a technical recession after a contraction that began in the last quarter of last year deepened in the January-March quarter. Analysts say worse may be ahead, given the economic pain of the pandemic may be prolonged.

Tourism and travel had dwindled. Restaurants are closed or resorting to takeouts, and those that stay open are seeing fewer customers.

Even before, the world’s third-largest economy barely eked out growth over some periods. The recent trade conflict between China and the U.S. also hurt Japan.

