IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / 'Red shirts, 3-fingered salutes': All you need to know about mass protest against Myanmar military coup
Protesters have been demanding the restoration of democracy.(AP Photo)
Protesters have been demanding the restoration of democracy.(AP Photo)
world news

'Red shirts, 3-fingered salutes': All you need to know about mass protest against Myanmar military coup

Group of saffron-clad monks with workers and students also marched in the protest rally.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:32 PM IST

Myanmar is witnessing a massive protest in the country after a military coup seized power alleging that the democratic elections were fraudulent. The military declared a year-long emergency in the country with the power now in the hands of the army chief Min Aung Hlaing.

The military has put Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior leaders of the National League for Democracy Party under house arrest. Protesters have been demanding the restoration of democracy. "We don't want military dictatorship. We want democracy," protesters are sloganeering.

Who all have joined the protest?

People across industries and sectors have joined the protest rally to agitate against the seizing of power. Myanmar is witnessing huge protest rallies in a decade.

Nurses, health workers, factory workers and monks have also roped in the protest rally in Yangon. This is the third day of the nationwide protest against the military coup that happened last Monday.

Campaign for civil disobedience is going online. Even the internet shutdown couldn't stop people from mobilising and taking to the streets protesting for the restoration of democracy.

"We health workers are leading this campaign to urge all government staff to join the (civil disobedience movement)," Reuters quoted Aye Misan, a nurse at a government hospital in Yangon as saying.

Also Read | Australia demands Myanmar release detained Australian

Group of saffron-clad monks with workers and students also marched in the protest rally. Calls were made to workers asking them to skip work and join the nationwide protest, as reported by BBC.

Besides street protest, the campaign for civil disobedience was initiated with doctors, later joined in by teachers, lawyers and government workers. "We request government staff from all departments not to attend work from Monday," activist Min Ko Naing said, as reported by Reuters.

The protests have been largely peaceful but water cannons were fired by the police in capital Naypyidaw against the protesting group.

Protest symbols

Protestors in Yangon are showing their non-cooperation with red shirts, holding red balloons symbolising the association with the colour of Aung San Suu Kyi's party. Cars and buses were slowed and used their horns to show support for Suu Kyi's party. Multicoloured Buddhist flags were waved by monks along with red banners to show their solidarity with the democratic party.

A three-fingered salute was also flashed by the protestors as a sign of defiance against the authoritarian regime that has taken over the power in the country.

Myanmar had last seen such massive protests in the 2007 Saffron Revolution. The military coup has gained major condemnation from across the globe.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
myanmar myanmar military aung san suu kyi party official
app
Close
This file photo taken on March 24, 2020 shows a woman in a face mask walking past a display showing the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games logo in Tokyo.(AFP)
This file photo taken on March 24, 2020 shows a woman in a face mask walking past a display showing the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games logo in Tokyo.(AFP)
world news

Biden says decision on conducting Olympic Games 2020 should be science-driven

Reuters, Washington
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 03:08 PM IST
Biden, speaking on a Westwood One Sports radio programme broadcast on Sunday during halftime of the Super Bowl, said he hoped the Games would take place, mainly for the sake of the athletes who have trained so hard for them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police stand guard by their vehicles as protesters rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.(REUTERS)
Police stand guard by their vehicles as protesters rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.(REUTERS)
world news

Myanmar coup: State-run MRTV says 'action' will be taken unlawful protesters

AFP, Naypyitaw
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:38 PM IST
  • The protesters hit the streets of Yangon and other cities demanding the release of Suu Kyi and a recognition of the general election results.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Protesters have been demanding the restoration of democracy.(AP Photo)
Protesters have been demanding the restoration of democracy.(AP Photo)
world news

'Red shirts, 3-fingered salutes': All you need to know about mass protest

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:32 PM IST
Group of saffron-clad monks with workers and students also marched in the protest rally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(FILES) This undated file image of a frame grab taken from handout video by Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) / Australia Global Alumni on September 1, 2020 shows Australian journalist Cheng Lei at an unknown location. - Cheng Lei, an Australian news anchor for Chinese state television, has been formally arrested and accused of "illegally supplying state secrets overseas", Canberra said on February 8, 2021, six months after she was detained in China without explanation. (Photo by Handout / Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) / Australia Global Alumni / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO /Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) / Australia Global Alumni" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NO ARCHIVES(AFP)
(FILES) This undated file image of a frame grab taken from handout video by Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) / Australia Global Alumni on September 1, 2020 shows Australian journalist Cheng Lei at an unknown location. - Cheng Lei, an Australian news anchor for Chinese state television, has been formally arrested and accused of "illegally supplying state secrets overseas", Canberra said on February 8, 2021, six months after she was detained in China without explanation. (Photo by Handout / Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) / Australia Global Alumni / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO /Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) / Australia Global Alumni" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NO ARCHIVES(AFP)
world news

China arrests Australian TV anchor on National Security charge

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:21 PM IST
  • Cheng Lei's detention also coincided with a specific dispute between Australia and China over efforts by each other’s spy agencies to question foreign journalists. China had said in September that Cheng was “suspected of carrying out criminal activities endangering China’s national security,”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This picture taken on February 7, 2021, shows a vial of the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine.
This picture taken on February 7, 2021, shows a vial of the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine.
world news

UK says AstraZeneca vaccine prevents Covid-19 death as South Africa halts shots

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:32 PM IST
South Africa announced it will put on hold use of the vaccine in its vaccination programme after data showed it gave minimal protection against mild-to-moderate infection caused by the country's dominant coronavirus variant.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, wearing a face mask, stands inside the court room as his corruption trial opens at the Jerusalem District Court.(Reuters)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, wearing a face mask, stands inside the court room as his corruption trial opens at the Jerusalem District Court.(Reuters)
world news

Israel PM Netanyahu pleads not guilty to corruption charges as trial resumes

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:20 PM IST
Netanyahu was indicted in 2019 in long-running cases involving gifts from millionaire friends and for allegedly seeking regulatory favours for media tycoons in return for favourable coverage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Relatives weep as they pray during the burial of Fadly Satrianto, a victim of the crash of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia. (AP)
Relatives weep as they pray during the burial of Fadly Satrianto, a victim of the crash of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia. (AP)
world news

Preliminary report into Sriwijaya Air crash expected on February 10

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:32 PM IST
The 26-year-old Boeing Co 737-500 jet crashed into the Java Sea shortly after take-off from Jakarta on Jan. 9, killing all 62 people on board.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This photo taken on January 4 shows Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers taking part in military training at Pamir Mountains in Kashgar, northwestern China's Xinjiang region. (AFP file)
This photo taken on January 4 shows Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers taking part in military training at Pamir Mountains in Kashgar, northwestern China's Xinjiang region. (AFP file)
world news

PLA shore up weaponry at India border as Xi wants it ‘combat ready’

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:51 PM IST
State media reports and local experts interpreted Xi’s recent statement as a message to troops stationed along the tense border with India as well as along the maritime zone along the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea
READ FULL STORY
Close
The report suggested that the UK variant was imported into the United States multiple times in November 2020.(AFP)
The report suggested that the UK variant was imported into the United States multiple times in November 2020.(AFP)
world news

Study finds UK Covid-19 variant may become dominant in US by March 2021

ANI, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:21 PM IST
"B117 will likely become the dominant variant in many US states by March 2021, leading to further surges of Covid-19 in the country, unless urgent mitigation efforts are immediately implemented," the study read.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australian diplomats had planned to get Turnell out of the country and he had been waiting for a car to take him to the Yangon airport.(Reuters)
Australian diplomats had planned to get Turnell out of the country and he had been waiting for a car to take him to the Yangon airport.(Reuters)
world news

Australia demands Myanmar release detained Australian

AP, Canberra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:13 PM IST
Economic policy adviser Sean Turnell had told friends via social media that he was detained but he has been out of contact in recent days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chickens are seen at a farm in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Reuters)
Chickens are seen at a farm in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Reuters)
world news

Vietnam culls 100,000 poultry as bird flu outbreaks spread

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:11 PM IST
The country has reported outbreaks of the highly pathogenic H5N1 and H5N6 bird flu strains in 14 provinces, the government said in a statement on its website.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, machines load imported coal from a cargo vessel docked at a port in Rizhao in east China's Shandong province on Nov. 21, 2019. Australia's prime minister said Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 that China would be in breach of World Trade Organization rules as well as a bilateral free trade agreement if it banned Australian coal. (Wang Kai/Xinhua via AP)(AP)
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, machines load imported coal from a cargo vessel docked at a port in Rizhao in east China's Shandong province on Nov. 21, 2019. Australia's prime minister said Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 that China would be in breach of World Trade Organization rules as well as a bilateral free trade agreement if it banned Australian coal. (Wang Kai/Xinhua via AP)(AP)
world news

China set to unload some stranded Australian coal despite ban

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:10 PM IST
Some ships may be allowed to change crews and the move may be viewed as a humanitarian gesture intended to show goodwill to countries including India, which have seafarers stranded on the vessels.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ontario Premier Doug Ford watches a healthcare worker prepare a Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease vaccine at The Michener Institute, in Toronto, Canada on January 4. (Reuters file)
Ontario Premier Doug Ford watches a healthcare worker prepare a Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease vaccine at The Michener Institute, in Toronto, Canada on January 4. (Reuters file)
world news

Video of MP asking minister if Canada dialed India for vaccines goes viral

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:38 PM IST
Michelle Rempel Garner, the shadow minister of health for the opposition Conservative Party, pinned the tweet of a video of her questioning minister of public services and procurement Anita Anand, whether she or Canadian Prime Minister had reached out to PM Modi
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers during their ongoing protest against the three farm laws at Tikri border, in Delhi on February 7. (ANI)
Farmers during their ongoing protest against the three farm laws at Tikri border, in Delhi on February 7. (ANI)
world news

Farm protests: Indo-Canadians get ‘threat calls’ for supporting India’s stance

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:36 PM IST
One of the victims claimed to have received nearly 70 threatening calls over the period of one week, after he commented on a Facebook post
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, wearing a face mask, looks on while standing inside the court room as his corruption trial opens at the Jerusalem District Court May 24, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, wearing a face mask, looks on while standing inside the court room as his corruption trial opens at the Jerusalem District Court May 24, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Explained: What's at stake for Israel's Netanyahu as corruption trial resumes?

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:44 AM IST
The corruption case has had a polarising impact on Israelis. Thousands of demonstrators gather weekly outside his official residence and across Israel under the banner of "Crime Minister", demanding he quit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP