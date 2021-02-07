Internet access partially restored in Myanmar: NetBlocks
Internet access was partially restored in Myanmar on Sunday, Netblocks reported, as a nationwide web blockade failed to curb public outrage and protests against the coup that ousted elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
"Partial restoration of internet connectivity confirmed in #Myanmar from 2PM local time on multiple providers following information blackout," the internet monitoring service said on Twitter.
Myanmar was plunged into cyber darkness on Saturday at the military's orders.
Netblocks said social media platforms remained off limits on Sunday afternoon.
But mobile phone customers using services with MPT, Ooredoo, Telenor and Mytel are now able to access mobile internet data and Wi-Fi.
Earlier on Sunday Netblocks said connectivity in Myanmar was at 14 percent of usual levels.
Despite the internet blackout several live Facebook feeds were broadcast of tens of thousands of protesters marching in the streets of Yangon.
United Nations special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar Tom Andrews said the internet disruption was dangerous and a violation of human rights.
"The generals are now attempting to paralyse the citizen movement of resistance -- and keep the outside world in the dark -- by cutting virtually all internet access," he tweeted.
Search underway for 3 climbers on K2 mountain in Pakistan
Indonesia approves China's sinovac vaccine for use on elderly
After US, UK, India gave the highest doses of Covid-19 vaccine. Here's a list
Over 30 Rohingya caught arriving in Malaysia by boat in January, says police
Iran claims no knowledge of oil cargo US is trying to seize
Malaysia to house migrant workers in hotels to curb virus spread
Timeline of Covid-19 vaccine deals reveals EU's lag behind UK
Ecuadorians to pick president under strict pandemic measures
Three local UK companies to make rapid Covid-19 tests: Report
Dubai aims to vaccinate all eligible adults by end of year
Erdogan rivals see hidden agenda in new pledge to overhaul laws
Taiwan punishes Deutsche Bank, others in currency speculation case
Israeli protesters call on PM Netanyahu to step down
Canada lawmakers seek shifting of Winter Olympics from China over 'Uighur genocide'
