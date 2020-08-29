e-paper
Home / World News / Riots in Sweden’s Malmo city after Quran burning by far-right activists

Riots in Sweden’s Malmo city after Quran burning by far-right activists

Rioters set fires and threw objects at police and rescue services Friday night, slightly injuring several police officers and leading to the detention of about 15 people.

world Updated: Aug 29, 2020 14:24 IST
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Stockholm
The violence followed the burning Friday afternoon of a Quran, near a predominantly migrant neighbourhood, that was carried out by far-right activists and filmed and posted online, according to the TT news agency.
The violence followed the burning Friday afternoon of a Quran, near a predominantly migrant neighbourhood, that was carried out by far-right activists and filmed and posted online, according to the TT news agency.(via Reuters)
         

Far-right activists burned a Quran in the southern Swedish city of Malmo, sparking riots and unrest after more than 300 people gathered to protest, police said Saturday.

Later, three people were arrested on suspicion of inciting hatred against an ethnic group after kicking the Muslim holy book.

