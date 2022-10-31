Rishi Sunak vs Boris Johnson again as ex-UK PM plans to attend Cop27 summit

As new UK prime minister Rishi Sunak refused to attend the Cop27 climate summit this week, Boris Johnson is said to be making a plan to attend the event, a report said.

Former UK PM Boris Johnson- who was expected to challenge Rishi Sunak in the Conservative party leadership contest but later quit the race- is intending to go to the crucial meeting of world leaders in Egypt to show his support for climate crisis, Guardian reported.

Boris Johnson’s attendance would be potentially alarming just days after Indian-origin Rishi Sunak took over as prime minister as it would be seen as both an criticism of Rishi Sunak for not going and an attempt to bolster his position.

Asked whether Boris Johnson was attending Cop27, the cabinet office spokesman said, “The UK will be fully represented by senior ministers, including the foreign, business and environment secretaries, as well as Cop president Alok Sharma."

Rishi Sunak's decision not to attend the summit provoked huge criticism as even MPs in his own party criticised his decision. Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries said that “the prime minister is wrong not to go”.

“Global warming is the biggest crisis facing our planet and net zero creates many 100s of jobs which is good for the economy,” she tweeted.

