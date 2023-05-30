Prince Harry-Meghan planning to return to the UK? ‘Never say never’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s time in UK is a chapter that may not be fully closed. Grant Harrold- King Charles’ butler from 2004 to 2011— said that the possibility is not off the table of the couple returning to Prince Harry's home country. “I’d never say never,” he said, adding, It’s always possible that one day he might want to come home. It’s possible that he might buy [a property] here if he wanted to come over [more] and Meghan didn’t want to come over.” Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen.

“Meghan doesn’t really have any family here as such. All her family are in the States, and that’s where Harry has decided he wants to set up his home,” Grant Harrold said. Prince Harry is “always going to have an association with the UK” and would never “totally want to cut that off", he claimed, saying, “He’ll always want to keep his fingers in that pie, so to speak. He’ll want to have that association with Britain just in case one day he does want to come back, and I don’t think Harry will want to sever ties.”

Meanwhile, royal expert Tina Brown said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were a “huge asset” as the royal family looks to modernize.

“They were a huge asset as a couple to the royals and I think they actually, they really needed them. I mean, they were the face of, you know, younger, connecting to the young of England. To have a woman of color in the royal family was, you know, a wonderful thing for the connection to a more diverse nation. So there was a need to have them back, I think. There is a need, I think, to have them back," Tina Brown said said.

The couple stepped back as working members of the royal family in 2020 and relocated to the US that same year.

