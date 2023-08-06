Prince Harry vs William: ‘Huge rivalry between brothers since…’, author claims

Prince Harry and Prince William struggled with a “huge rivalry” long before their relationship saw strain following the former's stepping down from royal duties in 2020, a royal author claimed. Royal author Ingrid Seward said that extensive coverage of the brothers since childhood contributed to creating a picture of the pair sharing a very strong bond. Although, in reality, the siblings struggled to have any semblance of a bond, she said. Prince Harry: Britain's Prince William and Britain's Prince Harry are seen.(AP)

“The press painted this lovely picture that they were great friends, but they weren’t. There was always a huge rivalry between them. They were never really great friends and I can’t see them coming back together until maybe many, many years in the future,” Ingrid Seward said.

But Prince William and Harry would still be there to support the other should the need arise, the author said.

“If disaster struck one or other of them, that would bring them together. But I cannot see it happening otherwise,” she said.

Prince Harry- Prince William's relationship

The brothers have always set aside their differences as on multiple occasions since Harry and Meghan stepped down, they were spotted together. The Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex were seen chatting amicably following the funeral of their grandfather Prince Philip in April 2021. Later the same year, they came together to unveil a special tribute statue in honor of their late mother Princess Diana.

Last September, the brothers stepped out together to thank mourners for laying flower tributes to mark the late Queen Elizabeth's death at Windsor Castle.

What another royal author said on the claim?

Woman magazine executive editor Hannah Fernando dismissed talks of a potential reconciliation noting that the divide between the two brothers had grown significantly since Prince Harry stepped down and made a series of allegations criticizing the royal family.

“I think that ship has well and truly sailed. There’s too much water under the bridge, there are too many people involved. The trust has gone, and that’s very difficult to gain again,” Hannah Fernando said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON