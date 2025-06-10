Russia fines Apple for violating 'LGBT propaganda' law, TASS reports

A Russian court on Tuesday fined U.S. tech giant Apple six million roubles ($76,510) for violating Russian rules on what Moscow calls "LGBT propaganda," the state TASS news agency reported. Apple did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.(Reuters)

Russia in 2023 widened existing restrictions on the promotion of "non-traditional sexual relations" amid a broader crackdown on LGBT rights, part of President Vladimir Putin's push to uphold what he calls traditional values.

Apple was fined three million roubles in two civil cases on Tuesday, TASS reported. Apple was last month fined a total of 7.5 million roubles for the same offence.

