Russia jails man for eight years for handing over secrets to China: TASS
A Russian court sentenced a man to eight years in prison on Thursday after finding him guilty of state treason for allegedly handing over secrets to China, the TASS news agency reported.
Vladimir Vasilyev, 52, was arrested in Russia's eastern Siberian Zabaykalsky region that borders Mongolia and China in August 2019. He pleaded guilty to the charge of treason, TASS said.
His trial was held behind closed doors and its details were not made public because of its classified nature.
Also read: Biden administration prepares to impose sanctions on Russia over Navalny stir
Vasilyev gathered and handed over information that constituted a state secret to China's intelligence services, TASS cited a law enforcement source as saying.
The case points to the tensions behind the Kremlin's push for closer ties with China since 2014, when relations with the West collapsed over Russia's annexation of Crimea.
Last year state prosecutors charged a prominent Russian scientist with treason for allegedly passing secrets to China. Another scientist was detained in Siberia last October for allegedly passing technology to China.
There have been a spate of treason cases in recent months.
One case in particular, that of former newspaper journalist Ivan Safronov who denies wrongdoing, has sparked anger among his supporters about the secrecy surrounding the treason allegation against him that makes it difficult to scrutinise the case.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia jails man for eight years for handing over secrets to China: TASS
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Capitol Police was 'quickly overwhelmed' during riots, acting chief says
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US murder accused cooked victim's heart to serve his other targets: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN plans Cyprus meeting in April as gap widens between sides
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US report on Khashoggi death expected to single out Saudi crown prince
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China says it never asked US diplomats to take anal swab tests for Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 coverup, secret experiments in Wuhan by PLA: Fmr US Security Advisor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
North Korea's Kim appoints new Navy, Air Force Chiefs in 'generation shift'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Philippines to receive first Covid-19 vaccines, inoculation starts next week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Capitol police were warned of violence before riot: Chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fan blade same as United plane in Denver used in almost 3 thousand flights
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Congress introduces Countering Chinese Propaganda Act
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar protests: Truck drivers join movement against military coup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UNHCR praises Indian coast guard for helping Rohingya adrift in Andaman sea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Xi Jinping trumpets 'victory' in 1.6 trillion yuan campaign to end rural poverty
- China defines extreme rural poverty as annual per capita income of less than 4,000 yuan ($620), or about $1.69 a day at current exchange rates.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox