A mother and her two-year-old child were killed and two other family members were wounded in a drone attack on Russia's Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, the regional governor said on Wednesday. Representative image :A mother and child were killed in drone attack in Belgorod near the Ukraine border when a drone hit their home(REUTERS)

Also Read: ‘Surprised’ Donald Trump says Saudi Arabia's one move would end Russia-Ukraine war ‘immediately’

Vyacheslav Gladkov said the drone had struck a family home. He said the father and another child had been injured and were being taken to hospital.

Also Read: Putin warns of hypersonic missile strikes on Ukraine government centres

He did not name Ukraine as responsible, but Belgorod has frequently come under Ukrainian shelling during the nearly three-year-old conflict.