Russia offers dual-payment plan for oil, other trade with India: Report
Russia has offered India a dual-payment mechanism to allow more trade in local currencies as pressure mounts on the sanction-hit nation over its war in Ukraine, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
The latest offer from Moscow involves payment for Indian oil imports from Russia in dollar or euro while the rest of the trade will be settled using a rupee-ruble-denominated mechanism, the people said, asking not to be identified citing rules on speaking to the media.
Russian central bank officials along with representatives of Sberbank of Russia PJSC discussed the proposals with their Indian counterparts and also with officials at the finance ministry last week, the people said. No final decision has been taken yet.
Also read: Russia war highlights: UN chief arrives in Ukraine after Moscow visit
India’s finance ministry and the central bank didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking comment.
India is among the major economies that have continued trade with Russia since the invasion of Ukraine, despite Western nations seeking a scale back in the relationship with Moscow. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government wants to continue bilateral trade due to its dependency on Russian weapons needed to counter China’s growing military assertiveness and avail cheaper oil to ease the burden of a global surge in prices.
Russia has been pushing India for rupee-ruble payments using its messaging system SPFS since sanctions were announced on Russian banks and the ban on transactions from the SWIFT system.
Also read: India, Russia became partners of choice out of necessity because...: United States
Latest data show India has a trade deficit of $5.5 billion with Russia, which includes more than $3 billion imports of oil and petroleum products. India further wants to boost shipments to Russia by an additional $2 billion to narrow the trade imbalance.
-
Beijing suspends weddings, funerals to avoid Shanghai-like lockdown
To avoid the infamous Shanghai-like lockdown, China's capital Beijing has shut schools and suspended weddings and funerals, reported a South Korean media outlet on Friday. According to the city's Education Bureau, all schools have been ordered to finish classes from Friday, with no resumption date announced. The ongoing severe lockdown restrictions in China's Shanghai to contain the spread of COVID-19 has drastically affected the day-to-day lives of the people due to food shortage.
-
UN chief ‘moved’ by ‘bravery’ of Ukrainians, says ‘We will not give up'
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday said that he was “moved” by the “resilience and bravery” of the people of Ukraine as Russia continues its attacks on the war-torn country. The UN chief gave a “message” to the people of Ukraine - “We will not give up”. Guterres further assured that the United Nations will “redouble its efforts” to save the lives of people.
-
Airbnb allows employees to live and work from anywhere
Airbnb will allow its employees to live and work almost anywhere around the world, fully embracing a remote work policy to attract staff and ensure flexibility. The San Francisco short-term-stay company said late Thursday that under the new policy, employees can work from the office, home or during their travels to 190 countries. Salaries won't change if employees decide to move.
-
At least 10 killed as blast rips through Kabul mosque in Afghanistan
A blast in the Afghan capital ripped through a Sunni mosque and killed at least 10 people on Friday, an interior ministry official said. "Many worshippers were at the Khalifa Sahib mosque when the blast went off," a survivor who gave his name as Ahmad told AFP. "Many victims were thrown off their feet." Bloodied casualties were ferried in ambulances to a hospital in central Kabul but Taliban fighters barred journalists from accessing the facility.
-
Donald Trump is back with ‘Covfefe’, on his Truth Social
Former US President Donald Trump posted a brief message on Truth Social late Thursday for the first time since the app he founded launched two months ago, saying "I'M BACK!" Trump broke his silence as Elon Musk sealed a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, which last year permanently banned Trump citing a risk of further violence following the Jan. 6, 2021 siege by a pro-Trump mob on the U.S. Capitol.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics