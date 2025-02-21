Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Russia planning to ‘declare victory’ in war against Ukraine: Report

ByHT News Desk
Feb 21, 2025 06:54 PM IST

According to an intelligence report, the Kremlin is preparing to portray the announcement as a victory over both Ukraine and NATO.

Russia is likely to declare "victory" in the war against Ukraine on February 24, the day the Kremlin announced its offensive against Kyiv in 2022, The Kyiv Independent has reported, citing Ukrainian military intelligence.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a plenary session of the Future Technologies Forum in Moscow, Russia, February 21, 2025.(Reuters)
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a plenary session of the Future Technologies Forum in Moscow, Russia, February 21, 2025.(Reuters)

According to an intelligence report, the Kremlin is preparing to portray the announcement as a victory over both Ukraine and NATO.

“Russia is preparing to declare an alleged 'victory' in the war against Ukraine by the 'round date' - 24 February 2025, the third anniversary of the beginning of the full-scale war,” the intelligence agency said, according to Daily Express.

Also Read | Donald Trump's envoy meets Zelensky amid tensions over Russia-Ukraine war

"Moreover, these plans may also include a 'Russian victory over NATO', as Muscovite propaganda has long described the war against Ukraine as a war with the Alliance," it added.

The intelligence comes amid reports of high-level talks between the United States and Russia to resolve the Ukraine conflict.

Also Read | Macron defends Zelenskyy as Ukraine's legitimate leader after Donald Trump brands him ‘dictator’

It also comes at a time when US President Donald Trump and his administration have been critical of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump described Zelenskyy as a "dictator" and warned that he "better move fast" to negotiate an end to the war or risk not having a nation to lead.

The remark came after Zelenskyy had said that Trump was living in a Russian-made "disinformation space".

Also Read | Zelenskyy-Trump envoy news conference canceled amid rising tensions

Lately, Trump has been pushing for a peace deal between the two countries while blaming Zelenskyy for allowing the war to start in the first place.

The back-and-forth comes amid an escalation of tension between the two leaders and rising concern in many European capitals over the Trump administration's re-engagement with Russia.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On