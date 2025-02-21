Russia planning to ‘declare victory’ in war against Ukraine: Report

Russia is likely to declare "victory" in the war against Ukraine on February 24, the day the Kremlin announced its offensive against Kyiv in 2022, The Kyiv Independent has reported, citing Ukrainian military intelligence. Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a plenary session of the Future Technologies Forum in Moscow, Russia, February 21, 2025.(Reuters)

According to an intelligence report, the Kremlin is preparing to portray the announcement as a victory over both Ukraine and NATO.

“Russia is preparing to declare an alleged 'victory' in the war against Ukraine by the 'round date' - 24 February 2025, the third anniversary of the beginning of the full-scale war,” the intelligence agency said, according to Daily Express.

Also Read | Donald Trump's envoy meets Zelensky amid tensions over Russia-Ukraine war

"Moreover, these plans may also include a 'Russian victory over NATO', as Muscovite propaganda has long described the war against Ukraine as a war with the Alliance," it added.

The intelligence comes amid reports of high-level talks between the United States and Russia to resolve the Ukraine conflict.

Also Read | Macron defends Zelenskyy as Ukraine's legitimate leader after Donald Trump brands him ‘dictator’

It also comes at a time when US President Donald Trump and his administration have been critical of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump described Zelenskyy as a "dictator" and warned that he "better move fast" to negotiate an end to the war or risk not having a nation to lead.

The remark came after Zelenskyy had said that Trump was living in a Russian-made "disinformation space".

Also Read | Zelenskyy-Trump envoy news conference canceled amid rising tensions

Lately, Trump has been pushing for a peace deal between the two countries while blaming Zelenskyy for allowing the war to start in the first place.

The back-and-forth comes amid an escalation of tension between the two leaders and rising concern in many European capitals over the Trump administration's re-engagement with Russia.