Russia reacts to Iran senior leader Larijani's killing in Israeli strike: ‘Murder’

Russia on Wednesday called reacted to the the killing of top Iranian leader Ali Larijani in Israeli strikes and said the act “murdering” members of the leadership of sovereign Iran was condemnable. File: Iran leader Ali Larijani, former chairman of the parliament of Iran, attends a press conference (REUTERS)

Iran has confirmed that Ali Larijani, a senior adviser to Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, had been killed in Tehran in an Israeli airstrike Tuesday.

"We unequivocally condemn any actions aimed at harming the health of, or indeed murdering or eliminating, members of the leadership of sovereign and independent Iran, as well as those of other countries. We condemn such actions," Reuters quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying to reporters when asked about Russia's reaction to Larijani's death.

Iran launched a fresh wave of strikes toward Israel and neighboring Gulf countries early Wednesday, with explosions heard in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar and interceptions reported in Saudi Arabia.

The attacks came hours after Iranian state media confirmed the death of Larijani in an overnight strike. Israel also killed in strikes on Tuesday Gen Gholamreza Soleimani, the head of the Revolutionary Guard’s Basij force, known for its role in suppressing protests.

The Iranian retaliation to the February 28 US-Israeli strikes continues to rattle the entire Gulf. The drone and missile exchange has killed at least 1,300 people in Iran, more than 900 in Lebanon and 14 in Israel, according to officials in those countries.

The US military said 13 US service members have been killed and about 200 wounded.