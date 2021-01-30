Russia restores international air traffic on reciprocal basis with other nations
Easing Covid-19 travel restrictions, Russia on Saturday restored international air traffic on a reciprocal basis with a number of foreign states, including India.
"According to the decision of the Russian Covid-19 Emergency Response Centre dated January 16, 2021, the Russian Government issued a directive on January 25, 2021, allowing to restore international air traffic on a reciprocal basis with a number of foreign states, including India," read a release of the Russian embassy.
The flight between New Delhi and Moscow is expected to be operated twice a week.
The embassy release further informed that it is issuing visas of all categories to enter Russia.
"In this regard, issuing of visas of all categories (including student visa) to enter Russia via air checkpoints is resumed for the Indian citizens, as well as for persons who have a residence permit," stated the release.
Meanwhile, it also noted that the issuance of e-visa was temporarily suspended till an appropriate directive comes from the Russian Government.
Further, it also advised travellers to come with a valid medical document confirming negative results of the laboratory PCR test for Covid-19.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
The UAE is home to 3.42 million Indians, one of the largest concentrations of expatriates in West Asia. Experts believe the recent normalisation of ties between Israel and the UAE could open up new opportunities for trilateral cooperation with India, which has close relations with both countries.
Blinken dials Pak FM Qureshi, seeks accountability in Daniel Pearl's murder case
A State Department Spokesperson said on Friday that Antony Blinken reinforced America's concern over Pakistan Supreme Court's ruling acquitting Pearl's killers. In a strongly-worded statement, he urged Pakistan to explore all legal options to ensure that the killers of Pearl are brought to justice.
Fearing eviction Japanese woman hid mother's frozen corpse for 10 years
Yumi Yoshino, 48, said she hid the body 10 years ago because she "didn't want to move out" of the home she shared with her mother, after finding her dead, local media reported, citing unnamed police sources. The mother was named on the lease of the apartment in a municipal housing complex.
