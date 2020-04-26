Russia’s coronavirus case tally passes 80,000
Sixty-six people succumbed to the virus in the past day, bringing the death toll to 747, Russia’s official crisis response centre said.world Updated: Apr 26, 2020 14:40 IST
Moscow
Russia reported 6,361 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, pushing its national tally to 80,949.
