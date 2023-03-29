Home / World News / Russia says it has stopped all data exchanges with US on nuclear weapons

Russia says it has stopped all data exchanges with US on nuclear weapons

Reuters |
Mar 29, 2023 05:21 PM IST

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said, "In general all kinds of work under the treaty are suspended, they will not be carried out."

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Wednesday that Moscow had stopped notifying the United States about its nuclear activities, including test launches, after it pulled out of the New START arms control treaty last month.

Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Ryabkov attends a meeting.(AP)
Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Ryabkov attends a meeting.(AP)

Read more: Putin ‘informationally isolated’, could use ‘the bomb’ if…: Ukraine's Zelensky

"All notifications, all forms of notification, all data exchange, all inspection activities, in general all kinds of work under the treaty are suspended, they will not be carried out," Ryabkov was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
russia ukraine crisis
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out