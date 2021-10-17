Home / World News / Russia scrambled fighter jet to escort US military plane: Report
Russia scrambled fighter jet to escort US military plane: Report

The incident took place over the Sea of Japan, TASS news agency reported on Sunday citing the Russian military.
A file photo of Russian MiG-31K interceptor aircraft (AFP)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 12:55 PM IST
Reuters |

A Russian MiG-31 fighter jet has been scrambled to escort a U.S. B-1B strategic bomber over the Sea of Japan, TASS news agency reported on Sunday citing the Russian military, just days after an incident with a U.S. naval destroyer in the same region.

It said the bomber had not breached the Russian border.

Russia said on Friday one of its military vessels chased away a U.S. destroyer that attempted to violate Russian territorial waters during Russian-Chinese naval drills in the Sea of Japan, something Washington said was false.

 

 

