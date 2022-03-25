Russia should be removed from G20: Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden said he thinks Russia should be removed from the Group of Twenty (G20) major economies and the topic was raised during his meetings with world leaders in Brussels earlier on Thursday.
"My answer is yes, depends on the G20," Biden said, when asked if Russia should be removed from the group.
Biden also said if countries such as Indonesia and others do not agree with removing Russia, then in his view, Ukraine should be allowed to attend the meetings.
-
Ukraine war: US slaps fresh sanctions on Russia after Biden meets allies
In the latest sanctions, the US will impose complete blocking on over 400 individuals and entities, including Russia's lower house of parliament - Duma and its 328 members, 48 Russian defence firms, and over a dozen of the country's elites.
-
Pakistan PM Imran Khan clutching at last straws to save his government
With the Opposition tabling the no-confidence motion against Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) government tomorrow, Prime Minister Imran Khan has turned so desperate to save his job that he turned 180 degrees in his comments towards Pakistan Army after praising the Indian government for its independent foreign policy and the Indian Army for not being corrupt.
-
What if Putin uses nukes? White House has Tiger Team in place to decide: Reports
The White House has a special team in the place known as the Tiger Team which is tasked to figure out how the United States should respond if Russian President Vladimir Putin decides to use chemical, biological or nuclear weapons in its ongoing war against Ukraine.
-
India now abstains from voting on Russian resolution in UN, skips statement
India maintained its neutral stance on the Rusia-Ukraine situation by abstaining from a resolution brought by Russia on the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. The resolution was not adopted by the United Nations Security Council as it got 2 yes votes from Russia and China.
-
Why Putin's rumoured mistress and daughter are in news amid Russia-Ukraine war
An online petition has been filed urging the Swiss government to not shelter Alina Kabaeva, who is rumoured to be the mistress of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics