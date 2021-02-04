IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Russia shrugs off fury over Navalny’s prison sentence
Russia accused the West on Wednesday of descending into hysteria over the jailing of Navalny.(AP)
Russia accused the West on Wednesday of descending into hysteria over the jailing of Navalny.(AP)
world news

Russia shrugs off fury over Navalny’s prison sentence

A Moscow court jailed Navalny for three and a half years on Tuesday, although he may actually serve two years and eight months because of time spent under house arrest.
READ FULL STORY
Agencies, Geneva/moscow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:07 AM IST

The United Nations human rights office on Wednesday voiced deep dismay at the sentencing of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny and called for the immediate release of peaceful protesters, including around 1,400 arrested on Tuesday.

A Moscow court jailed Navalny for three and a half years on Tuesday, although he may actually serve two years and eight months because of time spent under house arrest.

UN human rights spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said in a statement his sentence was for allegedly violating the conditions of a 2014 suspended sentence in an embezzlement case “that the European Court of Human Rights had in 2017 already unanimously found to be arbitrary, unfair and manifestly unreasonable”.

Also read: More sanctions on Russia over Navalny cannot be ruled out

US secretary of state Antony Blinken reiterated calls for Navalny’s immediate release. “We will coordinate closely with our allies and partners to hold Russia accountable for failing to uphold the rights of its citizens,” he said.

Russia accused the West on Wednesday of descending into hysteria over the jailing of Navalny. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian riot police were justified in using harsh methods to break up protests against the sentence, saying illegal protest activity needed to be stamped out.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the ruling was “far from any rule of law”.

France’s President Emmanuel Macron called it “unacceptable”, while UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the ruling was “pure cowardice and fails to meet the most basic standards of justice”.

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov rejected Western demands as “arrogant and improper”, asserting that Moscow will not be moved by the West’s “hysterics”. He argued that the Russian police response to the protests was milder than in Western countries.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
alexei navalny russia
app
Close
Joe Biden is set to make his first visit to the State Department as President (REUTERS)
Joe Biden is set to make his first visit to the State Department as President (REUTERS)
world news

Biden to talk about foreign policy during his maiden visit to State Department

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:46 AM IST
The 46th US President, sworn-in two weeks ago, will visit the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the department on Thursday, the White House said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pro-democracy protesters flash their smartphone lights as they gather on a street in Hong Kong on February 2, 2021. (AP)
Pro-democracy protesters flash their smartphone lights as they gather on a street in Hong Kong on February 2, 2021. (AP)
world news

US nominates Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement for Nobel Peace Prize

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:35 AM IST
Millions of Hongkongers demonstrated peacefully against the extradition bill in June 2019, but over weeks and months, some subsequent protests became more violent as the administration of Chief Executive Carrie Lam refused to acknowledge the demands of the opposition.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for Covid-19 infection at Lubrizol Staff CHS in Sector-16, Navi Mumbai (Bachchan Kumar / HT File Photo)
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for Covid-19 infection at Lubrizol Staff CHS in Sector-16, Navi Mumbai (Bachchan Kumar / HT File Photo)
world news

LIVE: Mexico records over 1,700 new Covid-19 deaths as toll tops 161,000

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:30 AM IST
The Johns Hopkins University tracker shows that the United States, India and Brazil, in that order, have the highest Covid-19 caseloads globally, followed by Russia and the United Kingdom.
READ FULL STORY
A man shovels out his driveway and car in Mt. Arlington, N.J., Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo )
A man shovels out his driveway and car in Mt. Arlington, N.J., Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo )
world news

122-year-old snow record may be broken, just short of 3 feet

AP, Mount Arlington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:50 AM IST
Mount Arlington, in the northern part of the state, got 35.5 inches of snow in the storm, which lasted about three days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Protesters from Myanmar residing in Japan hold portraits of leader Aung San Suu Kyi and Myanmar's President Win Myint at a rally against Myanmar's military after it seized power. (Reuters Photo )
Protesters from Myanmar residing in Japan hold portraits of leader Aung San Suu Kyi and Myanmar's President Win Myint at a rally against Myanmar's military after it seized power. (Reuters Photo )
world news

Myanmar orders Facebook blocked as protests emerge after coup

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:46 AM IST
Myanmar’s military-run government has ordered internet providers to temporarily block access to Facebook amid growing protests days after seizing power from its civilian leadership, according to a spokeswoman for the company.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene(Reuters file photo)
Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene(Reuters file photo)
world news

House GOP grapples with Greene, Cheney as it defines itself

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:31 AM IST
The decision by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., came Wednesday as Republicans also grappled over what to do about Rep. Liz Cheney, their No. 3 leader, after she backed Donald Trump's impeachment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Border Patrol agents periodically respond to women close to giving birth — and sometimes in labor — though the agency has said it does not track how often.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
Border Patrol agents periodically respond to women close to giving birth — and sometimes in labor — though the agency has said it does not track how often.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
world news

Border agents detain mother, newborn in Texas for five days

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:24 AM IST
The woman's detention by U.S. Customs and Border Protection raised concerns that she was being held in a sparse holding cell without beds or the food and care needed by a new mother or a newborn, advocates said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Proud Boys is a far-right, male chauvinist extremist group known for engaging in violent clashes at political rallies.(AP file photo)
The Proud Boys is a far-right, male chauvinist extremist group known for engaging in violent clashes at political rallies.(AP file photo)
world news

Canada designates Proud Boys as a terrorist entity

AP, Toronto
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:18 AM IST
The Proud Boys have faced increased scrutiny after seizing on the former Trump administration’s policies and the group was a major agitator during earlier protests and the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russia accused the West on Wednesday of descending into hysteria over the jailing of Navalny.(AP)
Russia accused the West on Wednesday of descending into hysteria over the jailing of Navalny.(AP)
world news

Russia shrugs off fury over Navalny’s prison sentence

Agencies, Geneva/moscow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:07 AM IST
A Moscow court jailed Navalny for three and a half years on Tuesday, although he may actually serve two years and eight months because of time spent under house arrest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It found that most people trust vaccines, with two-thirds expressing strong or moderate confidence and only 12% reporting no trust at all.(Bloomberg file photo)
It found that most people trust vaccines, with two-thirds expressing strong or moderate confidence and only 12% reporting no trust at all.(Bloomberg file photo)
world news

Global coronavirus vaccine trust rising, but France, Japan, others sceptical

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:04 AM IST
Overall, vaccine confidence is higher than in November, when the same survey - conducted in 15 countries and covering 13,500 people each time - found that only 40% would be willing to get vaccinated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suu Kyi was charged for breaching an import-export law. The police incident report indicated that unauthorised telecommunications equipment was found at her home in Naypyitaw, the capital.(Reuters)
Suu Kyi was charged for breaching an import-export law. The police incident report indicated that unauthorised telecommunications equipment was found at her home in Naypyitaw, the capital.(Reuters)
world news

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi charged as calls to oppose coup grow

Agencies, Yangon
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:03 AM IST
Former leader could be jailed for up to 3 years for possessing illegally imported walkie-talkies; China blocks UNSC move.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Paris administrative court recognised ecological “deficiencies” linked to the climate crisis and held the French state responsible for failing to fully meet its goals in reducing greenhouse gases.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The Paris administrative court recognised ecological “deficiencies” linked to the climate crisis and held the French state responsible for failing to fully meet its goals in reducing greenhouse gases.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
world news

French government held liable for inaction on climate crisis in landmark case

AP, Paris
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:57 AM IST
The NGOs cheered the decision as “historic” for their country and a boon to those elsewhere using the law to push their governments in the fight against global warming.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pedestrians walk outside the Grand Hyatt hotel in central Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. All competition at six Australian Open tuneup events scheduled for Thursday was called off after a worker at one of the tournaments' Melbourne quarantine hotels tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)(AP)
Pedestrians walk outside the Grand Hyatt hotel in central Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. All competition at six Australian Open tuneup events scheduled for Thursday was called off after a worker at one of the tournaments' Melbourne quarantine hotels tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)(AP)
world news

Quarantine worker at Melbourne hotel tests positive for Covid-19

PTI, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:56 AM IST
At a late night press briefing, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said the worker had attended a social function in his capacity as a volunteer firefighter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NIH National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci (Reuters File Photo )
NIH National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci (Reuters File Photo )
world news

Anthony Fauci warns Americans to skip Super Bowl parties this year

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:52 AM IST
About 450,000 people have died in the United States of the deadly virus, which began shutting down US events last March, about six weeks after the 2020 Super Bowl.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, 46, has closely aligned herself with Trump and touted his support as she’s come under scrutiny(Reuters File Photo )
Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, 46, has closely aligned herself with Trump and touted his support as she’s come under scrutiny(Reuters File Photo )
world news

Democrats set up showdown on Greene as GOP signals no action

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:42 AM IST
House Democrats moved to oust controversial Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene from two committees as GOP leader Kevin McCarthy condemned her past statements but indicated he’ll take no action to punish her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP