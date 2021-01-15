Russia to reopen schools as Covid-19 case tally passes 3.5 million
Russia will fully reopen schools across the country from next week and the second wave of the Covid-19 outbreak may have passed its peak, authorities said on Friday, as the national case tally passed the 3.5 million mark.
Teenage schoolchildren were switched to remote, online learning in October as part of a set of targeted restrictions to curb the spread of the virus that stopped well short of a stringent lockdown like Russia imposed in spring.
All schools are now reopening apart from 10 of them that have been specially quarantined, Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency.
Natalya Pshenichnaya, an official at the Rospotrebnadzor consumer watchdog, said the epidemic appeared to be stabilising overall despite localised discrepancies.
"...We can assume that the infection peak has already passed," she was quoted as saying by Interfax.
Authorities have detected around 1,500 mutations of the coronavirus since the pandemic began, Anna Popova, Rospotrebnadzor's head, was quoted as saying.
Russia, which has the world's fourth-highest number of Covid-19 cases, plans to begin mass vaccinations next week.
The country has two registered vaccines and is expected to approve a third one in the next several days, according to Popova.
Earlier on Friday, authorities confirmed 24,715 new infections in the last 24 hours. Officials also reported 555 new deaths, taking the official death toll to 64,495.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Britain tightens borders to keep out new Covid-19 strains
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nearly 60,000 have fled Central African Republic violence: UN
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO stops short of advising proof of COVID shots for travel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Six EU nations express 'severe concern' over vaccine delays
- Ministers from Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania and Sweden said in their letter that the situation was "unacceptable" and "decreases the credibility of the vaccination process".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden appoints David Cohen once more as deputy CIA director
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US imposes fresh sanctions on Iran in final days of Trump presidency
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eyes on Nancy Pelosi as Donald Trump's impeachment trial timing up in the air
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid: China honours 'Bat Woman' of controversial Wuhan lab
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US plans fresh Iran sanctions related to metals, conventional arms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pentagon says US has dropped to 2,500 troops in Afghanistan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden urges swift action on giant aid plan with Republicans wary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man convicted in 3 killings to be last executed under Trump administration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump administration takes final swipes at China and its companies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden is told trump may be Going but Trumpism lives on in Brazil
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese authorities ask people to cut down on travel as Covid rises again
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox