Russia unveils Khabarovsk submarine, set to carry advanced underwater weapons

Russia has launched its latest nuclear submarine to be armed with a 'Poseidon' nuclear drone, also known as ‘doomsday missile’ capable of “wiping out” coastal nations, according to media reports. This nuclear submarine would be the carrier of underwater weapons and robotic systems to successfully address the challenges of ensuring the security of Russia's maritime borders.(AP)

The nuclear submarine ‘Khabarovsk’ was launched by Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov at a solemn ceremony in the presence of Russian Naval Chief Admiral Alexander Moiseyev and other top shipbuilding officials in Severodvinsk at Sevmash shipyards.

“Today marks a significant event for us – the heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser Khabarovsk is being launched from the stern of the renowned Sevmash,” Belousov said in his televised remarks late on Saturday night.

Sevmash shipyards had earlier retrofitted INS Vikramaditya aircraft carrier for India.

The Russian defense minister emphasized that the submarine carrying underwater weapons and robotic systems will enable Russia to successfully ensure the security of its maritime borders and protect its national interests in various regions of the world's oceans, according to TASS, the Russian news agency.

The Khabarovsk nuclear submarine was designed by Rubin, the Central Design Bureau of Marine Engineering, and is intended to address Navy missions using modern underwater weapons, including robotic systems for various purposes, the Russian Defence Ministry said on its website.

Commenting on the launch of the latest nuclear submarine, business daily Kommersant reminded that last week Russia tested the Poseidon underwater drone, equipped with a nuclear propulsion system.

“The Poseidon is capable of exceeding the speed of submarines and modern torpedoes, travelling at great depths and over intercontinental distances. The Khabarovsk-class submarines are expected to be the primary carriers of this weapon,” Kommersant daily said.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced the successful test of nuclear powered 'Poseidon,' which, he said was launched from a mother-submarine and has a nuclear power plant 100 times smaller than the reactor of a strategic submarine.

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev described this drone as the “Doomsday missile.”

In a media interview, Chair of Duma Defence Committee Andrei Kartapolov said it was “capable of wiping out whole coastal nations.”