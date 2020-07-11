e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Russian city marches in support of detained regional governor

Russian city marches in support of detained regional governor

Thousands marched in Russia’s far eastern city of Khabarovsk on Saturday in support of its regional governor, who is being held in pre-trial detention after being charged with organising the murder of several entrepreneurs 15 years ago.

world Updated: Jul 11, 2020 16:07 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Moscow
A court in Moscow ruled Friday to jail a provincial governor pending a probe on charges of his involvement in multiple murders.
A court in Moscow ruled Friday to jail a provincial governor pending a probe on charges of his involvement in multiple murders. (AP photo)
         

Thousands marched in Russia’s far eastern city of Khabarovsk on Saturday in support of its regional governor, who is being held in pre-trial detention after being charged with organising the murder of several entrepreneurs 15 years ago.

Sergei Furgal, a member of the Liberal Democratic Party, was a popular governor of the Khabarovsk region where he swept to power in 2018 after defeating a rival from the ruling United Russia party that backs President Vladimir Putin.

Furgal was detained on Thursday and taken to Moscow.

He could face up to life in prison if found guilty of the charges that include attempted murder. He denies the charges.

Video footage from news website DVHAB showed people chanting “Furgal is our choice”, “Freedom” and marching with posters “I am/We are Sergei Furgal.”

“Get out of here, Moscow,” an unnamed female resident said in another video from the same website, which claimed the protest was the largest in Khabarovsk’s history.

tags
top news
PM Modi calls for real-time national monitoring and replicating Delhi strategy in NCR
PM Modi calls for real-time national monitoring and replicating Delhi strategy in NCR
Am not a remote control, Sharad Pawar tells ally Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece
Am not a remote control, Sharad Pawar tells ally Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece
Vikas Dubey’s close aide arrested from Thane by Maharashtra ATS team
Vikas Dubey’s close aide arrested from Thane by Maharashtra ATS team
‘Save the future’: Kejriwal urges PM to cancel DU, other final year exam
‘Save the future’: Kejriwal urges PM to cancel DU, other final year exam
LIVE: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren test negative for Covid-19
LIVE: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren test negative for Covid-19
Seismologists warn big Himalayan earthquake is ‘overdue’; Delhi, Shimla unprepared
Seismologists warn big Himalayan earthquake is ‘overdue’; Delhi, Shimla unprepared
2 Lashkar terrorists shot dead 100 metres from LoC, leave behind proof of Pak role
2 Lashkar terrorists shot dead 100 metres from LoC, leave behind proof of Pak role
Union minister wants ‘strict population control law’, gives China’s example
Union minister wants ‘strict population control law’, gives China’s example
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In