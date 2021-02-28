Russian helicopter crash-lands in Syria, 1 crew member killed, several wounded
A Russian military helicopter made an emergency landing for technical reasons in northeast Syria on Sunday, Russia's Defence Ministry said. Syria's state media said there were casualties among the crew.
Russia joined Syria's war in September 2015 and has since helped tip the balance of power in favour of President Bashar Assad's forces. Russian troops are deployed in different parts of Syria, including the northeast.
Syria's state news agency SANA said the incident happened near the village of Tel Tamr in northeastern Hassakeh province. One crew member was killed and others were wounded, the report said, without further details.
The Russian Defense Ministry said a Russian Mi-35 helicopter made an emergency landing for technical reasons while patrolling Hassakeh province.
“According to the crew's report, there was no firing impact on the helicopter,” the ministry statement said. It added the helicopter's crew was evacuated.
“The crew of the Mi-35 helicopter was promptly delivered to the airfield by the search and rescue service. There was no threat to the fliers' lives,” the ministry said.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said the helicopter crash-landed near a Russian military post and said the reason for the crash wasn't clear. It said several people on board were wounded, including one critically.
The Russian military has positions in different parts of Syria, including Tel Tamr, where their posts separate Turkey-backed opposition gunmen and U.S.-backed Kurdish-led fighters.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden team readies wider economic package after virus relief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Newspaper photographer attacked, seriously hurt in France
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia launches space satellite Arktika-M to monitor climate in Arctic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spacewalking Nasa astronauts prep station for new solar wings
- With more people and experiments flying on the space station, more power will be needed to keep everything running, according to Nasa.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China rolls out first locally made single-dose Covid vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia receives first batch of AstraZeneca vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China rolls out first one-jab Covid-19 vaccine: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Vindication of Prince': Saudi commentators thank Biden for report on Khashoggi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny reaches penal colony to serve prison term
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump to make first post-presidential speech at CPAC 2021. When and how to watch
- The conservative lawmakers, activists, and GOP officials have been converging in Orlando, Florida, to attend the annual conference.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amnesty International revokes Navalny's 'prisoner of conscience' status
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
My dream is to see India and Pakistan become 'true good friends', says Malala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russian helicopter crash-lands in Syria, 1 crew member killed, several wounded
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will 'never walk away' from royal family, says Prince Harry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK's Sunak says Covid vaccine passport idea might help the economy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox