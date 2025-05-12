Russian troops at Finland border? New satellite images reveal ‘increasing activity’ in key NATO sites

New satellite images have revealed significant Russian military activity near Finland's eastern border as Moscow and Kyiv discuss a potential ceasefire. The photos, obtained by Swedish broadcaster SVT from Planet Labs, have caused concerns, with analysts warning about the ‘increased activity’. According to Helsinki Times, visuals show troop accommodation, aircraft deployment, and construction. Russian army was reportedly spotted at Finland's border(AP)

The SVT report adds that satellite images show helicopters, a new tent camp and bombers. Neither Finland nor Russian officials have issued a statement reacting to the report. The publication adds that the Russian activity is mainly in four locations - Kamenka on the Karelian Isthmus, Petrozavodsk, Severomorsk-2, and Olenya.

At Kamenka, which is 60 kilometers from the Finnish border, over 130 military tents have been erected since February 2025, the Helsinki Times reports. According to SVT, the area appears capable of housing up to 2000 soldiers.

About 175 kilometers east of the border, Russia has built three storage halls, which can accommodate 50 armored vehicles, SVT states.

Military analyst Emil Kastehelmi told the publisher that the activity are a part of Russia's promised measures following NATO expansion. Finland joined NATO in April 2023.

According to the report, Sweden’s Chief of Defence, Michael Claesson, said the activity confirms Russia's plans about ‘military-technical measures’.

“When we applied for NATO membership, Russia said it would take such steps. We are now seeing that happen,” Claesson said.

This comes as Poland accused Russian intelligence services on Sunday of orchestrating a fire that destroyed a large shopping centre last year in the capital of Warsaw. In May 2024, a fire destroyed a large shopping centre in Warsaw.

"We now know for sure that the great fire of the Marywilska shopping centre in Warsaw was caused by arson ordered by the Russian special services," said Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on X.