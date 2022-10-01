Home / World News / Russian troops 'encircled' near key Ukraine town in annexed region | Top updates

Russian troops 'encircled' near key Ukraine town in annexed region | Top updates

world news
Published on Oct 01, 2022 06:37 PM IST

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN's watchdog agency, questioned Russian forces about the director general of the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia, which Russia has occupied.

According to a representative for Ukraine's eastern military, Russia has between 5,000 and 5,500 troops in Lyman, although due to fatalities and men trying to escape unsuccessfully, their numbers may be lower.(AFP)
According to a representative for Ukraine's eastern military, Russia has between 5,000 and 5,500 troops in Lyman, although due to fatalities and men trying to escape unsuccessfully, their numbers may be lower.(AFP)
Written by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

Russian troops are reportedly surrounded by Ukrainian forces in the strategic eastern city of Lyman, a day after President Vladimir Putin claimed the area as part of Russia and held a grand ceremony to mark the occasion. Ukraine’s atomic power provider accused Russian troops of detaining the head of the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. Kyiv has asked the international community to help secure.

Here are top updates on the Russia-Ukraine war:

-The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN's watchdog agency, questioned Russian forces about the director general of the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia, which Russia has occupied. According to the state-owned company in charge of the plant, a Russian patrol held the official.

-According to a representative for Ukraine's eastern military, Russia has between 5,000 and 5,500 troops in Lyman, although due to fatalities and men trying to escape unsuccessfully, their numbers may be lower. Lyman has served as a supply and transportation hub for Russia's actions in the Donetsk region's north. The effort to encircle Lyman is still ongoing, and Russian troops are making vain attempts to escape. Serhii Cherevatyi, Ukraine's spokesperson stated.

Watch | 'Blood-like' paint sprayed on Russian consulate walls in New York

-Ukraine's SBU security service said at least 20 civilians were killed in the Russian shelling of a civilian convoy in late September in an eastern "grey zone" between Russian-controlled and Ukrainian-controlled territory.

-Russia’s state-controlled Gazprom PJSC suspended natural gas deliveries to Italy, escalating a deepening energy crisis in Europe.

(With inputs from agencies)

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis russia ukraine + 1 more
russia ukraine crisis russia ukraine

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out