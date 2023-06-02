Home / World News / Ukraine declares air raid alerts across the nation amid Russian missile strikes

Ukraine declares air raid alerts across the nation amid Russian missile strikes

Reuters |
Jun 02, 2023 06:40 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine war: Russia has launched around 20 separate missile and drone strikes against Ukrainian cities since the start of May.

Air raid alerts were declared across all of Ukraine early on Friday in the wake of Russian missile launches, official websites showed, and authorities in Kyiv reported two separate waves of attacks.

An office building damaged during Russian missile strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (via REUTERS)
An office building damaged during Russian missile strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (via REUTERS)

Russia has launched around 20 separate missile and drone strikes against Ukrainian cities since the start of May.

"There are explosions in the city. Air defences are working," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a message. Minutes later he added: "More explosions in the city".

