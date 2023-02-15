Home / World News / Russia planning huge ‘air fight’? US intel warns of movement near Ukraine border

Russia planning huge ‘air fight’? US intel warns of movement near Ukraine border

world news
Published on Feb 15, 2023 08:45 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: US shared the intelligence report with other NATO member states revealing the build up of aircraft near the Russia-Ukraine border, the report claimed.

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian servicemen walk on a road outside the frontline town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region.(Reuters)
Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian servicemen walk on a road outside the frontline town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

Russia is amassing fighter jets and helicopters close to the border with Ukraine, Sky News reported quoting Western intelligence officials prompting suggestions that Vladimir Putin's forces are seeking to turn their invasion into an "air fight".

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin insisted that the US did not see any imminent signs of a "massive aerial attack" but he reportedly highlighted the threat of Russia's significant remaining air force in a meeting with NATO allies.

US shared the intelligence report with other NATO member states revealing the build up of aircraft near the Russia-Ukraine border, the report claimed, fuelling demands for urgent shipments of air defence assets and artillery ammunition to Ukraine for support.

Quoting a senior US administration official on Llyod Austin's briefing to allies, the report said, “He was very clear that we have a short window of time to help the Ukrainians to prepare for an offensive and that they had some pretty specific needs.”

“The Russian land forces are pretty depleted so it’s the best indication that they will turn this into an air fight. If the Ukrainians are going to survive ... they need to have as many air defence capabilities and as much ammunition ... as possible,” the official added.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky urged allies to be speedy in sending more military help as Russia bombarded the country's eastern frontline in what appeared to be a new offensive.

“Speed in everything - adopting decisions, carrying out decisions, shipping supplies, training. Speed saves people's lives, speed brings back security, and I thank all our partners who realize that speed is important,” Zelensky said.

russia ukraine crisis
Wednesday, February 15, 2023
