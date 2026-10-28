Scientists tested a Chernobyl-linked black fungus on the ISS; it grew 21% faster in orbit, and a thin layer registered 0.84% less radiation below

One of the biggest health hazards for astronauts who travel far from Earth is radiation. The authors note that an astronaut on the ISS receives some 144 millisieverts a year. The average person on Earth gets about 6.2. Heavy shielding is hard to launch, so the team looked at living materials that can regrow and adapt. Some of the molds in the Chernobyl zone seem to be attracted to radiation. The study suggests the pigment melanin might be involved. Melanin is the same pigment that colors human skin. That link made this mold a good candidate for a test in orbit. But the hypothesis still needed a test in space.

Most of us think of black mold as something to scrub off a bathroom wall. Researchers saw it as a possible space shield. A 2022 study published in Frontiers in Microbiology described how a team sent a black fungus called Cladosporium sphaerospermum to the International Space Station to test its tolerance to cosmic radiation. The species has been found in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, where radiation levels are far above normal, although the strain flown was a commercial one. In the test, the fungus grew about 21% faster in orbit, and a thin layer of it sat above slightly lower readings of radiation. The results are interesting but have significant limitations.

How the experiment worked The team built a small, sealed box with just one split petri dish inside. Half of the dish contained the fungus on agar, a jelly-like substance that serves as a growing medium. The other half contained only agar and served as the control. Two radiation sensors were placed under the dish, one on each side. The box traveled to the ISS on a SpaceX cargo mission in December 2018. The experiment lasted about 26 days. The strain was purchased from a commercial culture supplier and does not appear to be a Chernobyl isolate. The team set up a camera to take a photo every 30 minutes, so they could track the rate of mold growth over time.

The 21% growth boost In orbit, the mold grew fast. The paper says the entire agar surface was covered in about two days. Many molds take up to two weeks. Growth leveled off after that, but the team allowed about a week more for the mold to mature, and the sensors kept recording for the whole run. The authors found a growth rate 1.21 times higher than the ground controls, with an uncertainty of 0.37. That translates to roughly 21% faster, though the uncertainty is large relative to that gap. The researchers wrote that this might point to an adaptive response to space radiation. They also said they could not tell the effect of radiation from the effect of microgravity. The orbit run was performed only one time, while the ground tests were done three times. That makes the result encouraging, not a definitive answer.