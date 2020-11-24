Scotland Yard award for Brinder Deol, a Punjab-origin constable

world

Brinder Deol, a police constable who overcame several obstacles and trauma to set up a project to promote well-being in Scotland Yard, was among several officers awarded at the Met Excellence Awards on Monday night.

The ceremony, held virtually, recognised the work of several police personnel across London, including daring rescues, securing conviction in rape cases and investigating the Salisbury Novichok poisonings that sparked a diplomatic row between London and Moscow in 2018.

Deol, who was given this year’s Special Recognition Award, set up the mental health SHINE project that promotes well-being in the police force.

Officials said she is passionate about sharing her experience and knowledge of mindfulness, meditation and personal development with colleagues.

“The workshops she has set up help and advise officers and staff – with more than 1,500 benefitting over the last year alone – on how to cope with life’s challenges. SHINE is run by a team of seven officers and the project is continuing to grow due to a huge demand for its services,” Scotland Yard said.

Shortly after she launched the project, Deol had brain surgery and later highlighted SHINE’s importance by using the practices and techniques she learnt through the project to cope with the ordeal.

The doctors were amazed how quickly she healed, from not being able to talk after surgery to returning to work within three months.

Commissioner Cressida Dick said, “The awards celebrate the extraordinary work of our people, who day in, day out, work incredibly hard, protecting and serving the people of London. They include real acts of bravery, but also the complete determination it can take to bring offenders to justice.”

She added, “It’s about people pushing themselves to be the best in their field; and about those who have gone above and beyond to protect a victim and get the justice they deserve. I am sure, like me, you will be humbled and inspired by their stories.”

The awardees included Baljit Singh Badesha, a special police sergeant in Harrow, Barnet and Brent, who was given the Special Constabulary Award.