e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 06, 2019

Another whistleblower decides to come forward against Donald Trump: Report

ABC News said lawyer Mark Zaid said the second whistleblower was an intelligence official who “has first-hand knowledge of some of allegations outlined in the original complaint.

world Updated: Oct 06, 2019 19:52 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Washington
U.S. President Donald Trump attends Young Black Leadership Summit at the White House in Washington, U.S.
U.S. President Donald Trump attends Young Black Leadership Summit at the White House in Washington, U.S.(Reuters)
         

A second whistleblower has comes forward, this one with first-hand information of the events that triggered an impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump for alleged abuse of power, the informant’s lawyer said Sunday.

“I can confirm this report of a second #whistleblower being represented by our legal team,” Mark Zaid said on Twitter. “They also made a protected disclosure under the law and cannot be retaliated against. This WBer has first-hand knowledge.”

Earlier Sunday, Zaid’s co-counsel, Andrew Bakaj, said his firm and team “represent multiple whistleblowers” in the case accusing Trump of using the powers of his office to pressure Ukraine’s new president Volodymyr Zelensky in a phone call to investigate political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

It was unclear whether Bakaj was using “multiple” to refer to more than two whistleblowers. Typically, several officials would listen in on a call between the president and a foreign leader.

The existence of a whistleblower claiming first-hand knowledge of the phone call would make it harder for the president and his supporters to dismiss the original complaint as hearsay.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 19:17 IST

tags
top news
After activists approach CJI, Supreme Court to take up Aarey PIL tomorrow
After activists approach CJI, Supreme Court to take up Aarey PIL tomorrow
Oct 06, 2019 20:36 IST
PDP team to meet detained party chief Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar tomorrow
PDP team to meet detained party chief Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar tomorrow
Oct 06, 2019 17:57 IST
Another whistleblower decides to come forward against Donald Trump: Report
Another whistleblower decides to come forward against Donald Trump: Report
Oct 06, 2019 19:52 IST
BSF pilot accused of impersonating senior to fly Amit Shah’s plane resigns
BSF pilot accused of impersonating senior to fly Amit Shah’s plane resigns
Oct 06, 2019 15:13 IST
In Alwar, 2 arrested for forcing Muslim couple to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’
In Alwar, 2 arrested for forcing Muslim couple to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’
Oct 06, 2019 19:18 IST
‘From a great cricketer to a puppet of Pakistan army and terrorists’: Kaif slams Imran Khan
‘From a great cricketer to a puppet of Pakistan army and terrorists’: Kaif slams Imran Khan
Oct 06, 2019 19:07 IST
‘Pagle, ab rulaega kya’: Harbhajan’s special message for Rohit Sharma
‘Pagle, ab rulaega kya’: Harbhajan’s special message for Rohit Sharma
Oct 06, 2019 08:18 IST
Coalition’s doors closed for ‘chameleon-like’ Nitish Kumar: Tejashwi Yadav
Coalition’s doors closed for ‘chameleon-like’ Nitish Kumar: Tejashwi Yadav
Oct 06, 2019 19:11 IST
trending topics
India vs South AfricaMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collectionBigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateSwachh BharatSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News
World News