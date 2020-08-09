e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Second plague death reported from China’s Inner Mongolia region

Second plague death reported from China’s Inner Mongolia region

The area where the person lived has been sealed off, and seven close contacts have been placed under medical observation, the commission said. They all tested negative for the plague and showed no symptoms.

world Updated: Aug 09, 2020 08:11 IST
Agencies
Agencies
Beijing
On Thursday, medical authorities confirmed a different form of the disease as the cause of death of another person four days earlier, the Baotou city health commission said.
On Thursday, medical authorities confirmed a different form of the disease as the cause of death of another person four days earlier, the Baotou city health commission said.(HT Archives. Representative image)
         

A patient in northern China has died from the plague, the second death from the disease in the country’s Inner Mongolia region this week. The victim died on Friday from multiple organ failure in a case of bubonic plague, the Bayannaoer city health commission said.

The area where the person lived has been sealed off, and seven close contacts have been placed under medical observation, the commission said. They all tested negative for the plague and showed no symptoms.

On Thursday, medical authorities confirmed a different form of the disease as the cause of death of another person four days earlier, the Baotou city health commission said.

China has largely eradicated the plague, but occasional cases are still reported. The last known major outbreak was in 2009, when several people died in the town of Ziketan in Qinghai province on the Tibetan plateau.

WHO to probe flu case spike in Turkmenistan

The World Health Organization (WHO) has secured permission to conduct independent sampling in officially coronavirus-free Turkmenistan, after expressing “serious concern” over rising pneumonia cases in the country, a WHO official said.

tags
top news
7 killed in fire at hotel being used as Covid-19 facility in Vijayawada
7 killed in fire at hotel being used as Covid-19 facility in Vijayawada
Kozhikode plane crash: Flight was shaking, it was a nightmare, recount survivors
Kozhikode plane crash: Flight was shaking, it was a nightmare, recount survivors
13 districts account for 1 in seven Covid-19 deaths in India
13 districts account for 1 in seven Covid-19 deaths in India
BJP worker out on morning walk fired upon in Budgam, third attack in 5 days
BJP worker out on morning walk fired upon in Budgam, third attack in 5 days
350 police officers in quarantine to make up August 15 guard of honour
350 police officers in quarantine to make up August 15 guard of honour
Part of parameter wall demolished, cockpit cut open to pull out pilots: Rescuers
Part of parameter wall demolished, cockpit cut open to pull out pilots: Rescuers
‘No apologies’: Malaysia ex-PM on speech that hurt palm oil export to India
‘No apologies’: Malaysia ex-PM on speech that hurt palm oil export to India
‘It was difficult for me’: Akhtar names India batsman who played him easily
‘It was difficult for me’: Akhtar names India batsman who played him easily
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In