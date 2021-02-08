IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Senate republicans support former President Trump on eve of impeachment trial
Former US President Donald Trump during a rally in Washington, US.(Reuters)
Former US President Donald Trump during a rally in Washington, US.(Reuters)
world news

Senate republicans support former President Trump on eve of impeachment trial

The Senate is set to launch the impeachment trial Tuesday to consider the charge that Trump’s fighting words to protesters at a Capitol rally as well as weeks of falsehoods about a stolen and rigged presidential election provoked a mob to storm the Capitol.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:28 AM IST

Donald Trump’s defenders in the Senate on Sunday rallied around the former president before his impeachment trial, dismissing it as a waste of time and arguing that the former president’s fiery speech before the U.S. Capitol insurrection does not make him responsible for the violence of Jan. 6.

“If being held accountable means being impeached by the House and being convicted by the Senate, the answer to that is no,” said Republican Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi, making clear his belief that Trump should and will be acquitted. Asked if Congress could consider other punishment, such as censure, Wicker said the Democratic-led House had that option earlier but rejected it in favor of impeaching him.

“That ship has sailed,” he said.

The Senate is set to launch the impeachment trial Tuesday to consider the charge that Trump’s fighting words to protesters at a Capitol rally as well as weeks of falsehoods about a stolen and rigged presidential election provoked a mob to storm the Capitol. Five people as a result of the melee, including a police officer.

Many senators including Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell immediately denounced the violence and pointed a finger of blame at Trump. Following the riot, Wicker said Americans “will not stand for this kind of attack on the rule of law” and without naming names, said “we must prosecute” those who undermine democracy.

But with Trump now gone from the presidency, Republicans have shown little political appetite to take further action, such as an impeachment conviction that could lead to barring him from running for future office. Those partisan divisions appear to be hardening ahead of Trump’s trial, a sign of his continuing grip on the GOP.

On Sunday, Wicker described Trump's impeachment trial as a “meaningless messaging partisan exercise." When asked if Trump’s conduct should be more deserving of impeachment than President Bill Clinton’s, whom Wicker voted to impeach, he said: “I’m not conceding that the President Trump incited an insurrection.” Clinton's impeachment, in 1998, was sparked by his false denial in a deposition of a sexual relationship with a White House intern.

Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky dismissed Trump’s trial as a farce with “zero chance of conviction,” describing Trump's words to protesters to “fight like hell” as Congress was voting to ratify Joe Biden's presidential victory as “figurative” speech.

“If we’re going to criminalize speech, and somehow impeach everybody who says, ‘Go fight to hear your voices heard,’ I mean really we ought to impeach Chuck Schumer then,” Paul said, referring to the now Democratic Senate majority leader and his criticisms of Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. “He went to the Supreme Court, stood in front of the Supreme Court and said specifically, ‘Hey Gorsuch, Hey Kavanaugh, you’ve unleashed a whirlwind. And you’re going to pay the price.’”

Paul noted that Chief Justice John Roberts had declined to preside over this week's impeachment proceeding because Trump was no longer president. Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy will preside over the trial as Senate president pro tempore.

“It is a farce, it is unconstitutional. But more than anything it’s unwise, and going to divide the country,” Paul said.

Last month, Paul forced a vote to set aside the trial as unconstitutional because Trump is no longer in office, which legal experts say is disputable. But the vote suggested the near impossibility in reaching a conviction in a Senate where Democrats hold 50 seats but a two-thirds vote — or 67 senators — would be needed to convict Trump. Forty-four Republican senators sided with Paul and voted to oppose holding an impeachment trial at all. Five Republican senators joined with Democrats to reject Paul’s motion: Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

Some Republicans have said the vote doesn’t “bind” them into voting a particular way on conviction, with Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy on Louisiana saying Sunday he would listen carefully to the evidence. But even Trump’s sharper GOP critics on Sunday acknowledged the widely expected outcome.

“You did have 45 Republican senators vote to suggest that they didn’t think it was appropriate to conduct a trial, so you can infer how likely it is that those folks will vote to convict,” said Toomey, who has made clear he believes Trump committed “impeachable offenses.”

“I still think the best outcome would have been for the president to resign” before he left office, he said. “Obviously he chose not to do that.”

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, one of Trump’s ardent defenders, said he believes Trump’s actions were wrong and “he’s going to have a place in history for all of this,” but insisted it's not the Senate’s job to judge.

“It’s not a question of how the trial ends, it’s a question of when it ends,” Graham said. “Republicans are going to view this as an unconstitutional exercise, and the only question is, will they call witnesses, how long does the trial take? But the outcome is really not in doubt.”

Wicker spoke on ABC's “This Week,” Paul was on “Fox News Sunday,” Toomey appeared on CNN's “State of the Union,” and Graham was on CBS' “Face the Nation.”


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
donald trump us capitol trump impeachment trial
app
Close
Protesters fill a street in Mandalay, Myanmar on Sunday. (AP Photo)
Protesters fill a street in Mandalay, Myanmar on Sunday. (AP Photo)
world news

Myanmar sees biggest protest in years as coup opposition grows

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:10 AM IST
Since taking power in a Feb. 1 coup, Myanmar’s generals have ordered telecom providers to block social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram in a bid to curb dissent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This picture taken on February 7, 2021, shows a vial of the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine at the Pirogov Hospital in Sofia. (AFP)
This picture taken on February 7, 2021, shows a vial of the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine at the Pirogov Hospital in Sofia. (AFP)
world news

AstraZeneca shot less effective against South Africa variant

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:52 AM IST
  • Later in the day, vaccine developers said they are working on a new shot to combat the South African strain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Passengers wearing protective masks walks past Kuaishou Technology advertisements at a subway station in Beijing, China.(Bloomberg)
Passengers wearing protective masks walks past Kuaishou Technology advertisements at a subway station in Beijing, China.(Bloomberg)
world news

China’s Covid vaccine drive is falling behind the US, Europe

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:45 AM IST
The effort is also appearing to fall short of an internal target of vaccinating 50 million people by the Chinese New Year holiday that starts Feb. 11, raising questions over whether the world’s second-biggest economy could remain shuttered as the rest of the planet starts to open up.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Biden also said in the interview that the United States will not lift its economic sanctions on Iran in order to get Tehran back to the negotiating table to discuss how to revive the Iran nuclear deal.(AP)
Biden also said in the interview that the United States will not lift its economic sanctions on Iran in order to get Tehran back to the negotiating table to discuss how to revive the Iran nuclear deal.(AP)
world news

Joe Biden on Xi Jinping: 'He doesn’t have a democratic bone in his body'

AFP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:44 AM IST
  • Biden said in an excerpt of a CBS interview aired on Sunday that he has not spoken with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping since he became US President.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former US President Barack Obama listens as former US Secretary of State George Shultz speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Shultz died on February 6 at his home on the Stanford University campus, Stanford’s Hoover Institution announced.(Reuters)
Former US President Barack Obama listens as former US Secretary of State George Shultz speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Shultz died on February 6 at his home on the Stanford University campus, Stanford’s Hoover Institution announced.(Reuters)
world news

George Shultz, who led US cold-war diplomacy, dies at 100

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:40 AM IST
An Ivy League-educated economist, Shultz moved seamlessly from academia to government to business. He served as labor secretary, director of the Office of Management and Budget and Treasury secretary under President Richard Nixon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, speaks during a news conference.(Bloomberg)
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, speaks during a news conference.(Bloomberg)
world news

House democrats to introduce $3,000 child benefit legislation

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:37 AM IST
According to a copy of the 22-page bill obtained by CNN, the legislation would provide USD 3,600 per child under the age of six and USD 3,000 per child age six through 17 for a single year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SpaceX founder Elon Musk (Reuters)
SpaceX founder Elon Musk (Reuters)
world news

Dogecoin soars to new record as Elon Musk fires off new tweet

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:36 AM IST
It now has a market value of $10 billion, making it the 8th-biggest cryptocurrency.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former US President Donald Trump during a rally in Washington, US.(Reuters)
Former US President Donald Trump during a rally in Washington, US.(Reuters)
world news

Senate republicans support former President Trump on eve of impeachment trial

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:28 AM IST
The Senate is set to launch the impeachment trial Tuesday to consider the charge that Trump’s fighting words to protesters at a Capitol rally as well as weeks of falsehoods about a stolen and rigged presidential election provoked a mob to storm the Capitol.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen listens as US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the state of the economy during a speech in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, US.(Reuters)
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen listens as US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the state of the economy during a speech in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, US.(Reuters)
world news

Treasury secretary Yellen says Biden's plan could restore full employment by

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:25 AM IST
Yellen, a former Federal Reserve chair who is the first woman to lead the Treasury Department, said the central bank had the tools to handle any potential inflationary threat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, US.(Reuters)
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, US.(Reuters)
world news

President Biden says herd immunity in US unlikely before end of summer

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:11 AM IST
Biden also said his administration may take the National Football League up on an offer to make its stadiums available as mass vaccination sites. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell made the offer in a letter last week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Joe Biden hasn't called Xi Jinping yet, says 'haven’t had occasion to talk'

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:29 PM IST
Biden said his approach to China will be different from that of former President Donald Trump and that Xi knows that because he’s been “sending signals as well.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
A general view of the first consignment of the coronavirus disease vaccines from China being offloaded from a plane at the Noor Khan Airbase Rawalpindi, Pakistan on February 1. (Reuters file)
A general view of the first consignment of the coronavirus disease vaccines from China being offloaded from a plane at the Noor Khan Airbase Rawalpindi, Pakistan on February 1. (Reuters file)
world news

China delivers Covid vaccines to Pakistani military

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:26 PM IST
A video on the handover released by the defence ministry showed the vaccines to be from the state-run Chinese pharmaceutical company, Sinopharm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tensions have escalated between Iran and the US as Tehran seeks to quickly pressure the new Biden administration to ease the sanctions.(REUTERS)
Tensions have escalated between Iran and the US as Tehran seeks to quickly pressure the new Biden administration to ease the sanctions.(REUTERS)
world news

US will not lift sanctions to get Iran to negotiating table, says Biden

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 09:49 PM IST
Iran’s Supreme Leader had said the US must effectively remove all sanctions on his country’s economy before it will agree to scale back its atomic work.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russian-made Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccines are unloaded at the Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport.(AP)
Russian-made Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccines are unloaded at the Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport.(AP)
world news

Iran to start Covid-19 vaccinations using Russia’s Sputnik jab

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 09:27 PM IST
Iranian officials have blamed US sanctions for hampering their ability to both contain the disease and ward off economic collapse.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Casanova, whose legal name is Caswell Senior, was among 18 people indicted in connection to a litany of gang-related crimes.(File Photo / AP)
Casanova, whose legal name is Caswell Senior, was among 18 people indicted in connection to a litany of gang-related crimes.(File Photo / AP)
world news

Jailed rapper Casanova disciplined for TikTok video dance challenge

AP, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 09:09 PM IST
The challenge asks TikTok users to perform a set of moves in the strangest location they can think of.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP