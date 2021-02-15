Separatist movement in Catalonia shows resilience despite setbacks
The separatist movement in Spain’s northeast Catalonia has shown resilience, increasing its power in a regional election on the weekend despite years of frustrated ambitions to create a new Mediterranean nation.
On the back of a record low turnout in Sunday's vote, the three main parties who want to create a Catalan state expanded their majority in the regional parliament based in Barcelona to 74 seats of the 135-seat chamber, up from 70 in 2017.
The strong result for the separatists comes after their 2017 bid for a breakaway ended with several of its leaders in jail, others fleeing abroad from Spanish justice, and the entrenchment of roughly half of Catalonia that strongly supports staying in Spain.
Virus fears kept many voters at home, especially in urban areas that trend toward voting for pro-union parties.
The impact of the election was felt in Madrid. While the Socialists of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez got a boost after they won the elections with the most votes, the parties on the right of Spain’s political spectrum were shaken.
The far-right Vox party, with its unabashed hardline stance against Catalan secession and illegal immigration, confirmed its ascendancy by entering the Catalan parliament with an impressive 11 seats.
The liberal Citizens collapsed from 36 to just 6 seats, putting its future as a party in doubt.
The traditional conservatives, the Popular Party, also slid down to just three seats despite the campaign efforts of opposition leader Pablo Casado.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bangladesh sends more Rohingya refugees to new island
- The roughly 2,000 Rohingya who had been living in the sprawling refugee camps of Cox’s Bazar were sent to Bhasan Char. The government has said the arrangement is good for the refugees and the island is designed to offer better living conditions. While human rights groups have criticized the moves.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia registers 35 ceasefire violations in Syria in 24 hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ebola outbreak in Guinea: Symptoms, modes of transmission | All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Separatist movement in Catalonia shows resilience despite setbacks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK rolls out hotel quarantine for 'high risk' country returnees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ebola outbreak in Guinea: Why is it a huge concern? Who is 'patient zero'?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Junta deploys more soldiers, armoured vehicles as protests thin in Myanmar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan debating on response to China's new coast guard law
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Zealand receives first batch of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine: PM Jacinda Ardern
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israeli strike near Syrian capital kills six Iran-backed fighters: Reports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
End of lockdown? UK PM Johnson mulls path out after 15 million vaccinated
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Surge in Britain’s renewable power exposes grid risks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No new community Covid-19 cases found in New Zealand since lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Schools at the frontline of Macron's plan to 'fight all forms of separatism'
- Scrubbing France clean of radicals and their breeding grounds is a priority cause of President Emmanuel Macron. Dragnet raids unleashed against private Muslim schools have become the underside of the presidential priority. In December alone, teams carried out 476 raids and closed 36 establishments.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tech giants 'close' to deals with Australian media
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox