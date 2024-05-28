Shani Louk's dad learned about her death only after seeing her horrific photo: ‘Didn’t see any blood, so we thought…’

Hamas victim Shani Louk’s father has revealed that he learned of his daughter’s death only after seeing her heartbreaking photo. The photo shows Shani’s lifeless, half-naked body lying on the back of a truck, surrounded by Hamas terrorists. Shani Louk's dad learned about her death only after seeing her horrific photo (REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum)(REUTERS)

Shani’s father, Nissim Louk, learned of his daughter’s fate only after her former boyfriend shared the now-infamous photo with him. "We didn’t see any blood on that white truck so we thought, maybe she’s OK," Nissim told The Telegraph. "We didn’t know if she was dead or alive, we were trying to figure out how to get the information.”

Shani’s family went on to hire a man to visit hospitals in Gaza and inquire about Shani. "That old man was traveling from one hospital to another trying to get a word,” Nissim recalled.

Soon after, the IDF found a piece of fractured skull. DNA testing found that it was linked to Shani. It is believed that she was shot dead before her body was brought to Gaza.

‘I think it's a good thing to use it to inform the future’

Nissim previously said that Shani’s horrific photo depicts the “darkness” Israel is fighting against. He also defended the decision to award the photographer who captured the moment.

"I think it's a good thing to use it to inform the future," he said. "If I start crying, what will come of it? This is history. In 100 years, they will look and know what happened here. I travel the world, and everyone knows who Shani is."

A few days ago, Shani’s body was recovered in the Palestinian territory. She was later laid to rest in Israel.

“I want your forgiveness. We didn’t understand how dangerous it was for you to go there,” Nissim said at the funeral. “We didn’t realise how serious the risk would be there.”

“As a father I failed to protect you. Forgive me,” he added.