 Shani Louk's dad learned about her death only after seeing her horrific photo: ‘Didn’t see any blood, so we thought…’ | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shani Louk's dad learned about her death only after seeing her horrific photo: ‘Didn’t see any blood, so we thought…’

BySumanti Sen
May 28, 2024 12:43 PM IST

The photo that Shani Louk's dad saw shows her lifeless, half-naked body lying on the back of a truck, surrounded by Hamas terrorists.

Hamas victim Shani Louk’s father has revealed that he learned of his daughter’s death only after seeing her heartbreaking photo. The photo shows Shani’s lifeless, half-naked body lying on the back of a truck, surrounded by Hamas terrorists.

Shani Louk's dad learned about her death only after seeing her horrific photo (REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum)(REUTERS)
Shani Louk's dad learned about her death only after seeing her horrific photo (REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum)(REUTERS)

Shani’s father, Nissim Louk, learned of his daughter’s fate only after her former boyfriend shared the now-infamous photo with him. "We didn’t see any blood on that white truck so we thought, maybe she’s OK," Nissim told The Telegraph. "We didn’t know if she was dead or alive, we were trying to figure out how to get the information.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Shani’s family went on to hire a man to visit hospitals in Gaza and inquire about Shani. "That old man was traveling from one hospital to another trying to get a word,” Nissim recalled.

Soon after, the IDF found a piece of fractured skull. DNA testing found that it was linked to Shani. It is believed that she was shot dead before her body was brought to Gaza.

‘I think it's a good thing to use it to inform the future’

Nissim previously said that Shani’s horrific photo depicts the “darkness” Israel is fighting against. He also defended the decision to award the photographer who captured the moment.

"I think it's a good thing to use it to inform the future," he said. "If I start crying, what will come of it? This is history. In 100 years, they will look and know what happened here. I travel the world, and everyone knows who Shani is."

A few days ago, Shani’s body was recovered in the Palestinian territory. She was later laid to rest in Israel.

“I want your forgiveness. We didn’t understand how dangerous it was for you to go there,” Nissim said at the funeral. “We didn’t realise how serious the risk would be there.”

“As a father I failed to protect you. Forgive me,” he added.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / Shani Louk's dad learned about her death only after seeing her horrific photo: ‘Didn’t see any blood, so we thought…’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On