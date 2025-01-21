‘She almost blew away’: US President Donald Trump jokes about Melania’s large hat

In a lighthearted moment, US President Donald Trump on Mondajoked about his wife Melania’s large hat, recalling how it nearly blew away when they stepped outside to see President Biden off. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump participate in the departure ceremony for outgoing United States President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden on the East Front of the United States Capitol in Washington. (REUTERS)

“She almost blew away,” Trump said with a laugh. “She was being elevated off the ground,” said the US President during a freewheeling, off-the-cuff second speech at the Capitol Visitor Center.

Melania Trump visibly struggled to keep the hat in place as strong wind gusts and the force of a military helicopter carrying Biden from the Capitol made it difficult.

At Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, Biden and his family’s military plane began taxiing for takeoff just before 2:00 pm local time. Prior to boarding, Biden spoke at a farewell event with his former staff, telling them, “We may be leaving office, but we’re not leaving the fight.”

After delivering a inaugural address, President Trump took a more spirited tone in his second speech at the Capitol Visitor Center. Addressing the crowd, he lashed out at his opponents, criticising former US Rep. Liz Cheney, calling her “a crying lunatic,” and condemning the “unselect committee of political thugs” for its investigation into the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Trump also targeted the pardons issued by Joe Biden before his swearing-in and in recent weeks. Speaking from Emancipation Hall, which had previously been used as a resting place for National Guard troops after the January 6 attack, Trump revisited false claims about the committee's investigation and denounced Biden’s last-minute pardons for committee members and staff.

Trump said he decided not to mention those jailed for their roles in the violent January 6, 2021 insurrection during his inaugural speech, but he addressed them during his more relaxed remarks at the Capitol Visitor Center.

“I was going to talk about the J6 hostages,” Trump said, referring to the individuals involved in the violence, whom he calls “hostages” and has pledged to pardon.

He emphasised that actions, not words, are what matter, adding, “You're going to see a lot of action.”

With AP inputs